Holiday, lax attitude likely cause of North Dakota virus hot spot

Both said their Bismarck hospitals have the capacity to handle increased cases.

"We're meeting the demands and meeting the needs of the community right now," Schley said.

The number of North Dakota patients currently hospitalized in North Dakota was 39 on Wednesday, up four from Tuesday.

LeBeau said 23 people were hospitalized at Sanford, and Schley said seven people were being treated at his hospital on Wednesday.

While the task force in the Fargo area has been successful in driving down positive cases, Moch told The Associated Press the effort likely will be more difficult in Burleigh and Morton counties.

"We are a more conservative area versus Fargo," she said. "It will be a bit more of a challenge and we'll have to reach those with different viewpoints."

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney, a physician and member of the Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force, attributed the region's drop from a high of nearly 10% in positive cases to increased testing and a "vigorous" contact-tracing program used to identify and isolate groups of those who may be infected.

Mahoney said area residents also heeded stay-at-home requests and precaution recommendations such as wearing a mask.