Home heating prices could skyrocket this winter says Montana PSC

NorthWestern Energy is expecting Montana customers will pay 47% more for heating costs this winter than they did a year ago.

Montana Dakota Utilities, in forecasting a 52% increase for natural gas customers in Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas, said much of the increased demand for gas is related to U.S. gas sales overseas, while gas drilling nationwide hasn’t increased despite better payouts for producers.

Natural gas in storage is also at a five-year low.

The EIA reports that the United States is selling record amounts of liquid natural gas to Europe and Asia, which affects gas availability and prices for U.S. consumers.

Monthly export data for U.S. natural gas reveals that for years U.S. exports of liquid natural gas rarely rose above 5 billion cubic feet a month. But, that changed in 2016 after the American gas industry began investing in ports for shipping LNG by boat. Gas exports shot up from 3 billion cubic feet a month to 41 billion in 2016 and have been increasing ever since.

Since December 2020, the United States has on average shipped at least 300 billion cubic feet of gas a month. U.S. gas sold well in Europe and Asia as those areas experienced a cold winter last cycle.