Home heating prices could skyrocket this winter says Montana PSC

Home heating costs for Montanans are expected to increase this winter, the state’s utility regulator announced Tuesday.
Rising natural gas prices could boost heating bills by as much as 62%, according to the Montana Public Service Commission. The commission is recommending that customers of NorthWestern Energy, Montana Dakota Utilities and Energy West consider spreading winter heating costs across the entire year through monthly averaging.
The announcement comes three days after the federal Energy Information Administration forecasted higher winter heating prices for every region of the United States. The winter heating period begins Oct. 1 and ends March 31.
“We expect that the nearly half of U.S. households that heat primarily with natural gas will spend 30% more than they spent last winter on average — 50% more if the winter is 10% colder than average and 22% more if the winter is 10% warmer than average,” the EIA reported.
For the West region, including Montana, EIA forecasts a much smaller increase in gas prices than what the PSC is advising. The EIA expects a 20.3% increase in the West.
“As we have moved beyond what we expect to be the deepest part of the pandemic-related economic downturn, growth in energy demand has generally outpaced growth in supply,” said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley. “These dynamics are raising energy prices around the world.”
NorthWestern Energy is expecting Montana customers will pay 47% more for heating costs this winter than they did a year ago.
Montana Dakota Utilities, in forecasting a 52% increase for natural gas customers in Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas, said much of the increased demand for gas is related to U.S. gas sales overseas, while gas drilling nationwide hasn’t increased despite better payouts for producers.
Natural gas in storage is also at a five-year low.
The EIA reports that the United States is selling record amounts of liquid natural gas to Europe and Asia, which affects gas availability and prices for U.S. consumers.
Monthly export data for U.S. natural gas reveals that for years U.S. exports of liquid natural gas rarely rose above 5 billion cubic feet a month. But, that changed in 2016 after the American gas industry began investing in ports for shipping LNG by boat. Gas exports shot up from 3 billion cubic feet a month to 41 billion in 2016 and have been increasing ever since.
Since December 2020, the United States has on average shipped at least 300 billion cubic feet of gas a month. U.S. gas sold well in Europe and Asia as those areas experienced a cold winter last cycle.
Households heating with propane were expected to pay 54% to 94% more in the colder winter, but 29% if winter proved warmer than average.
Montana's Department of Public Health and Human Services offers several programs to help offset energy costs. Montana households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program assistance, Supplemental Security Income, or the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families may qualify automatically for heating help.