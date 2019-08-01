Big Horn County and Crow Agency officials responded to three structure fires on July 26 on the Crow Reservation, with one fire burning down an entire residence.
One fire was south of Crow Agency, while two others burned in Crow Agency, said Edward Eastman, director of Crow disaster and emergency services.
Another fire, the Community Fire, burned in Pryor on Saturday and was contained before it reached an acre, according to WildCAD fire reports.
One fire in Crow Agency was called the Carpet Mill Fire, since it was located close to the Carpet Mill housing area, Eastman said. It was called in at 9 a.m. when witnesses saw a dog house near the home in flames. The fire was put out before it reached the home nearby.
Located in downtown Crow Agency, the Pease Fire was reported around 2 p.m. the same day, and burned an old residence to the ground.
At 6 p.m. Friday, the Garryowen Fire burned the porch of one residence in Pryor, but firefighters were able to save the rest of the home, according to Big Horn County Volunteer Rural Fire Department fire chief Matt Redden.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs Fire Department is investigating the causes of the fires. According to WildCAD reports, all four fires are labeled as “human caused.”
The BIA, the Big Horn Volunteer Rural Fire Department and the Crow Disaster and Emergency Services responded to Carpet Mill Fire, the Pease Fire and the Garryowen Fire.
Saturday, the Big Horn Volunteer Rural Fire Department returned to the Pease Fire after it continued to smolder, Redden said.