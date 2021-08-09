Homeowners spared after storms quiet Trout Creek fire near Absarokee

This time the fire came to within 20 feet of Greg Dawson’s house and stopped.
Last time, the fire didn’t stop. The Derby Fire in 2006 swept over his Beehive ranch leaving an old house, a barn full of hay, and a tool shed in ashes. Before the Derby was finally out, it had blazed across 220,000 acres, burning 26 homes and 20 other buildings.
“I learned my lesson on that fire and bought this baby,” he said, patting a red water pump with a 2-inch fire hose that draws from a pond on his ranch.
“It’ll shoot a big blast of water to that tree,” Dawson said pointing to a pine tree 50 feet away. And, he should know. Sunday night, the tree was a towering torch that was threatening the home he and his family have lived in for 25 years.
By Monday morning, the Trout Creek Fire that had crept up on his Stillwater River Road property had burned 8,015 acres, but no structures. An earlier estimate of 16,000 acres was revised after more accurate mapping, said Tammie Mullikin of Stillwater County DES on Monday afternoon.
An overnight rainstorm, with some hail and a wind that blew hard in a favorable direction, helped tame the fire that started Saturday about eight miles west of Absarokee.
As many as 100 of the 250 or so fire and law enforcement personnel who had responded to the blaze were sent home or to other fires, Columbus Fire Chief Rich Cowger said early Monday.
"We got a lot of good rain, and some hail, which really helped, although it could have rained a lot more and we wouldn't have minded," Cowger said.
Helicopters were back Monday morning to help with hot spots and to more accurately map the fire, which burned over the same footprint as the 2006 Derby fire.
"All those old snags that burned up last night were from the Derby," Cowger said. "That fire left a lot of heavy fuels to burn off in this fire."
Despite the reduced firefighting force, an evacuation order issued for 75-100 residences in the area along highway 419 between Grove Creek and Fiddler Creek roads remained in place Monday. A warning for possible evacuation for as many as 100 other residents in the area also remained in place.
Yellowstone, Carbon and Gallatin County Sheriff's Offices are also providing mutual aid for the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office.
Dawson is among the homeowners who were ordered to evacuate Sunday night, but he wasn’t having it.
“A cop or someone from the county called and said, ‘You’d better get out, there’s a real possibility your house will burn today,” Dawson said. “But I wasn’t leaving. Nobody around here leaves.”
Behind his house, beyond the reach of Dawson’s water pump, is a huge heap of chopped wood – 20 cords, a bonfire for the ages had it gone up.
“I was out here running a garden hose on it as best I could with everything else going on,” he said. “And, then the fire crews rolled up.”
The crews in two brush trucks sprayed down everything they could get to, and stayed until the fire passed.
“I’ll tell you what, they saved my property,” Dawson said. “I don’t know who they were or where they came from, but they saved me. God, was I glad to see them.”
Dawson had some help with the fire from his nephew, Mark Dawson, who lives in Absarokee but has other family besides his uncle living in the evacuation zone. On Saturday night, he and his wife drove toward the fire to help, but was stopped at a police road block. He was told because they weren’t residents in the zone, they couldn’t go in.
“I told them, ‘I’ve got family in there, and she’s got family in there, we’re going in,’ and in we went,” he said.
Once he got to his uncle’s place, he admits to having second thoughts.
“When you see the four-foot flames coming at you through the dry grass you have to re-think things a bit,” he said. “The fire was really cooking.”
He said at night the glow of the fires burning in patches in the scrubby hills around his uncle’s ranch “looked like molten lava.”
On Monday morning while the black earth around Greg Dawson’s house still smoldered, turkeys, peacocks and a few cattle paced around seeming a little disoriented.
“You should have seen it last night. I had deer running through here, the peacocks were running around, the turkeys were going nuts. I thought I’d lose my cattle,” he said. “But, they all made it. I’ll have to find some hay, all my grass is gone. It sure put the fear of god in us, but we’re all OK.”