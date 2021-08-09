Homeowners spared after storms quiet Trout Creek fire near Absarokee

“I was out here running a garden hose on it as best I could with everything else going on,” he said. “And, then the fire crews rolled up.”

The crews in two brush trucks sprayed down everything they could get to, and stayed until the fire passed.

“I’ll tell you what, they saved my property,” Dawson said. “I don’t know who they were or where they came from, but they saved me. God, was I glad to see them.”

Dawson had some help with the fire from his nephew, Mark Dawson, who lives in Absarokee but has other family besides his uncle living in the evacuation zone. On Saturday night, he and his wife drove toward the fire to help, but was stopped at a police road block. He was told because they weren’t residents in the zone, they couldn’t go in.

“I told them, ‘I’ve got family in there, and she’s got family in there, we’re going in,’ and in we went,” he said.

Once he got to his uncle’s place, he admits to having second thoughts.

“When you see the four-foot flames coming at you through the dry grass you have to re-think things a bit,” he said. “The fire was really cooking.”