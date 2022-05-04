 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Homicide investigation underway after two people found dead in Bridger casino fire

A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Bridger casino last month.

Casino fire

Bridger police, Carbon County sheriff deputies and fire investigators are on the scene of a fire at Honest Tom's Casino Wednesday evening. Two people were found dead in the building.

The deaths of John Ahles, 33, and Marla Murray, 71, are being investigated as suspicious, according to a statement Wednesday from the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. First responders found their bodies after quashing a fire at Honest Tom’s Saloon and Casino on April 20.

A passerby reported smoke rising out of the bar that morning, and crews from Bridger, Fromberg and Belfry brought the fire under control within 30 minutes. Ahles and Murray were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were the only people in the building at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported. The casino was a total loss due to the smoke damage from the fire, Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan previously told the Gazette.

Other details about the investigation, such as whether any suspects have been identified, the victims’ cause of death and the cause of the fire, are not being released at this time, McQuillan said.

"There'll be more to add in the future. We just wanted to get this out here because we said we would update folks," he said. 

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation, which McQuillan told the Gazette is the first homicide case for CCSO since the 2018 death of James “Jimmy” McGregor. Thomas Joseph Schifferns was sentenced to life in prison in 2019 for fatally shooting McGregor.

Murray, who according to her obituary was a mother of three, grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 16, was working her shift at Honest Tom’s the morning of the fire. Ahles, a husband and father who graduated from Laurel High School, was a customer. Both were Bridger residents. 

There is no threat to the public at this time, according to the statement released Wednesday. 

