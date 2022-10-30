Hooked on salmon: Fall chinook snagging draws anglers to Fort Peck Reservoir

With a mighty yank, the treble hook cut through the water, stabbing itself firmly into the chinook salmon’s muscular back. The age old dance between man and fish had begun.

With his prize on the line, fisherman Larry DiLulo, who farms on the Hi-Line, began the delicate tango of landing a massive fish.

He started off slowly, two-stepping up and down the floating dock, his calloused hands keeping the rod upright. But the fish on the other end struggled to take the lead from DiLulo and flee.

DiLulo followed the fish’s lead, traversing the dock again, his arched fishing rod held high, keeping the salmon in front of him at all times. When the time was right, he reeled, shortening the distance between him and the fish.

Every so often, he would pause, readjust his rod, and begin again. Just as it seemed one of them would give up, a sharp movement would erupt, either DiLulo jerking up on the rod, or the fish cutting through the water.

After more than six minutes, DiLulo emerged victorious, pulling the 8-pound salmon from the frigid waters of Fort Peck Reservoir, and with a gleaming grin held his prize up to admire.

Fort Peck Reservoir is the only place in Montana where an angler can cha-cha with a chinook.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks stocks the impounded body of water with hatchery-raised salmon every year and monitors their health and progress. Since the fish are unable to breed naturally in the lake, the hatchery must harvest some breeding-age fish every year and do the spawning work themselves. They do so by “milking” sperm and eggs manually from captured fish stunned and netted by FWP employees. Eggs are then fertilized at the hatchery near the reservoir. Come spring, they release the new fish into the water for anglers to pursue and the process is repeated.

Chinook, or king salmon, are a prize fish, native to parts of the Northwest, but not Eastern Montana. The majority of the population lives in the Pacific Ocean, along the coast from the Ventura River Estuary north of Los Angeles all the way to the Seward Peninsula on the western edge of Alaska. During the spawn, or salmon run, they migrate inland up rivers such as the Columbia. In 1967, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources introduced the fish to Lake Michigan and Lake Huron to control the invasive nuisance fish alewife. Chinooks thrived feeding on the alewifes and were later introduced to the other Great Lakes. The salmon are now found throughout the region and, similar to Fort Peck, are a prized catch.

The chinooks in Fort Peck wear a blue-green hue. They have silver sides, black spots and dark tails. In the reservoir, they range from 5 pounds with behemoths sometimes weighing upwards of 30 pounds. In other places, such as the Kenai River in Alaska, mature specimens average 37 pounds. The current sport-caught world record is just over 97 pounds from the Kenai, whereas the commercial-caught world record is 126 pounds captured in British Columbia.

Anglers at Fort Peck Reservoir can use deep-water trolling gear to catch the fish during the spring and summer months, but use snagging while the fish are spawning since they stop eating. It requires the use of a “snag hook” a large, weighted, three-prong hook, which more resembles Batman’s grappling hook than a fishing lure. The hook is weighted to aid the angler in casting, to sink the setup quickly, as well as to give the hook power as it pierces the fish’s flesh. Once in the water, the angler forcefully yanks and reels the hook back, hoping along the way that it finds its target.

Outside of salmon at Fort Peck, snagging is also used to catch paddlefish on the Yellowstone River in Montana. The reason anglers use snagging to catch the prehistoric paddlefish is because the species are filter-feeders and as such are not attracted to lures or bait.

A debate has been ongoing within the fishing community over the ethics of snagging fish. Those against snagging argue piercing the animal’s flesh reduces the sport and harms the resource. Those in support argue the fish are still able to fight and free themselves. But in the case of salmon snagging the fish will die following the spawn anyway.

DiLulo likes to bake or smoke his catch, but there are many ways to cook a fish. “I didn’t find any bad way to eat them,” he said.

“I brine them overnight, smoke them with hickory, and can them,” said Milton Sausedo of Forsyth.

Local angler Art Widhalm recommends leaving the skin and bones on when canning to help add flavor to the fish.

Regardless of your taste for the fish, catching salmon is a popular sport on the lake. Eddie Mindt, who owns Lakeridge Lodging and Bait Shop, estimated about a thousand people come through his shop each year specifically seeking salmon.

Sausedo said around 20 people had been snagging around his spot on a warm October morning.

“They’re in here, it’s just a matter of getting lucky and hooking into something,” DiLulo said. “You can go four or five hours and not get anything, then you hook one and forget all about it.”