Hospitals urged to split COVID-19 testing resources

If it doesn't match the flu, the test is sent to a lab in Denver, where it's checked for COVID-19, a process that takes about five days.

Hospitals and providers often have relationships with private labs, while others have been relying on the state public health lab in Helena.

State medical officer Greg Holzman said private labs are ramping up capacity, but emphasized the state lab has the fastest turnaround times right now.

"Even with those labs online, the state lab is going to be able to turn around results much faster," he said in an interview late last week.

Even with expanded capacity, testing every person in Montana wouldn't necessarily help the state's response, Holzman said.

If every person in Montana was "tested today and then they all stayed completely isolated, I would feel fairly comfortable,” he said. “But if I'm testing people today and there's movement, which is going to happen because we're humans and people are still needing to do all sorts of different things, I can't tell you that the virus hasn't come in again tomorrow. So there's not a value in doing that.”