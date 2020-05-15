House Dems' $3T bill 'careless,' Gianforte says
topical top story

House Dems' $3T bill 'careless,' Gianforte says

{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., joined other Republicans in voting against the $3 trillion COVID-19 response bill known as the Heroes Act. He issued the following statement after the vote.

“Republicans and Democrats worked together with President Trump on previous measures to support the American people during the COVID-19 outbreak. We worked together on the CARES Act to help American workers, families, small businesses, and health care providers. That didn’t happen with Nancy Pelosi’s partisan, $3 trillion, 1,800-page liberal wish list. Montanans shouldn’t pay for the property taxes of coastal elites in high-tax states. The federal government shouldn’t send rebate checks to illegal immigrants. And Montana businesses, desperate to reopen, shouldn’t have to compete with expansive unemployment benefits that run through next spring. This is no CARES Act. It’s careless,” Gianforte said.

Republican Gubernatorial Debate

Gianforte
0
1
0
0
1

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News