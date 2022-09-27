How moose are trying to stay cool in Wyoming; research talk Oct. 6

With their large bodies, dark hair, and no ability to sweat, moose are attempting to stay cool in the face of warmer weather that makes life harder for them, according to researcher and Meeteetse Moose Project lead Rebecca Levine.

Levine will share insights into the topic at the next Draper Natural History Museum Lunchtime Expedition lecture on Oct. 6 at noon at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming.

The free, in-person talk is titled "The Costs of Thermoregulatory Behavior: How are Moose in the Cody Region Coping as Summers Intensify?" and takes place in the Center’s Coe Auditorium.

Those who prefer to attend virtually via Zoom webinar may do so by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YCi-hcWASpql9QkxHWDpMw.

To avoid overheating, which can happen at just 50 degrees, moose slow their movement and seek out thermal refuge like shade or water.

“However, these behavioral changes can have some unintended consequences on nutrition, reproduction and survival,” she said.

In her presentation, Levine seeks to untangle how moose navigate tradeoffs between immediate needs like heat stress, and long-term needs like reproduction.

A graduate student at the University of Wyoming, Levine is part of a larger research group, the Monteith Shop. She also studies other ungulates and contributes to research on the health of bighorn sheep and mule deer populations across Wyoming.

Levine has spent the last three years studying moose, trying to understand how they navigate the competing demands of reproduction, nutrition and survival.