Hung out to dry: Hoppers, drought hit Hi-Line hard

MALTA—There was hay to be had, or at least Mike and Nancy Ereaux hoped there was. A friend with winter wheat, seared by drought and chewed to the nub by grasshoppers, had given up. The ranch couple was welcome to swath what remained and take half for themselves.

The Ereauxes set out with a swather and rake, knowing their chances of catching stubble were no better than a sharp razor’s odds against a clean-shaven face. The only thing certain: in the winter to come, there will be cows cold and hungry, bellaring for breakfast.

“We gave it a good try, but we gave up because we were only getting about a half ton an acre and our share was half of that,” Nancy Ereaux said of the hay job. “Then we got a call about a fire a few miles north. We shut down, ran and got our pumper, and tried to get our cows out. The fire burned a good share of what we had leased.”