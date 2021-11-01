Hunter numbers, harvest down in south-central Montana

Big Timber

A record-low number of hunters stopped at FWP’s Big Timber check station on Sunday, and the number of all harvested big game species checked also was at a record low.

FWP wildlife biologist Justin Paugh said that the low numbers were not reflected in conversations with hunters, many of whom cited crowding on the region’s public lands.

He checked 55 hunters on Sunday, down from 147 in 2019. Those hunters had seven white-tailed deer, down from 22 in 2019, and eight mule deer, down from 27 two years ago. The elk harvest for the year so far is above average, though for the weekend, just six hunters had harvested an elk, down from 10 in 2019. Of the hunters who stopped, 40% had harvested an animal, down from 47% in 2019.

Lavina

FWP’s Lavina check station was the exception during the second weekend of the season with more hunters and harvested game than two years ago and more than the long-term average.