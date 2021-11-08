Hunter numbers, harvest remain low at most south-central check stations

While hunter numbers were down, those who went to the field over the weekend had close to average success. Of those who stopped at the check station, 29% had harvested game, compared to 30% in 2019 and a 20-year average of 38%.

Big Timber

Traffic was nearly identical to 2019, but still well below the long-term average. More than half of checked hunters had harvested animals.

FWP wildlife biologist Justin Paugh checked 99 hunters over the weekend, down only one from 2019. Hunters checked 20 white-tailed deer, up from 13 in 2019, and 20 mule deer, identical to two years ago. They checked four elk, down one from 2019 and a long-term average of seven. Of those who stopped at the check station, 53% had harvested an animal, up from 47% in 2019 and a long-term average of 50%.

The most notable statistic is the decline in reported antelope harvested. So far this year only 20 antelope have come through the check station compared to a long-term average of 64.

Lavina

The number of hunters was better than in 2019, but still below the long-term average.