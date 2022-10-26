Hunter numbers up at Havre game check station

HAVRE – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Havre hunter check station was active over the weekend of the general deer and elk opener (Oct. 22-23), with the number of hunters checked above the long-term average, despite the cool, wet weather.

The youth deer season preceded the general season opener, which tends to increase hunter participation.

“Hunter access to many areas was limited by muddy roads, particularly on Sunday,” said Havre-area biologist Scott Hemmer, who manages the check station. “We saw a lot of muddy, wet hunters.”

There were 248 hunters in 108 parties checked, which was down from 2021 but still 7% above the long-term average. During the three weekends the check station has been open, overall hunter numbers (715) are slightly lower than last year and 11% above the long-term average.

The weather and fewer antlerless elk and mule deer licenses than the last few years also likely lowered harvest success.

The 53 mule deer checked was less than half of last year’s opening weekend, and just below the long-term average.

White-tailed deer harvest over the weekend (six) was below last year and the long-term average.

“Hunters reported they are seeing good numbers of mule deer, but white-tailed deer reports were mixed,” Hemmer added. “The epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) outbreak in 2021, especially in the eastern half of Region 6 along the Milk and Missouri rivers and their associated drainages, seems to have increased mortality and thus lowered numbers in some areas.”

Antelope harvest is down from last year, with 163 antelope checked in since general antelope season opened. This is still 25% below long-term average.

“Hunters have reported seeing good numbers of mature antelope bucks,” Hemmer said. “Overall antelope populations and license quotas are still below the long-term average in several districts, which may explain why overall harvest is below the long-term average.

There were five elk brought by the check station this year, which is below the long-term average of seven.

“Elk hunters reported difficulty finding elk during the archery season this year and drought conditions may have affected elk distribution” Hemmer said. “Very few elk hunters were checked during the opening weekend of rifle season.”

For the first three weeks that the check station has been open, the pheasant harvest of 393 birds is above last year’s numbers but 26% below the long-term average. Sharp-tailed grouse (28 birds) are well below last year and slightly below the long-term average. Gray (Hungarian) partridge (58) are above both last year and the long-term average.

“Hunters have had mixed reports on upland birds, which we expected due to the drought conditions this year,” Hemmer said. “Reports indicate upland birds in the western half of the region may have been negatively impacted by these drought conditions with patchy bird numbers in many areas and generally improving going east.”

Please remember that all hunters are required by law to stop as directed at all designated check stations on their way to and from hunting, even if they have no game to be checked. There is an option to have animals sampled for CWD if desired. Please follow all directions and signs from FWP staff as they work diligently to check game, answer questions, and get you on your way.

Biologists gather a lot of valuable information and biological data on game animals brought through check stations, and FWP wildlife staff appreciate all hunters’ cooperation in this effort. Note that the harvest data described above includes only animals that were brought through the Havre check station and is only a partial representation of the region-wide harvest.