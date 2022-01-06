Hunters kill 20 Yellowstone wolves that roamed out of park

The most recent wolf killing along the Montana-Yellowstone border happened on New Year's Day. Wolf trapping in the area opened Dec. 21. Under new rules, Montana trappers can now use animal carcasses or other bait to lure wolves into leghold traps or snares.

"Allowances for trapping and especially baiting are a major concern, especially if these tactics lure wolves out of the park," Yellowstone spokesperson Morgan Warthin said.

Urged by Republican lawmakers, Montana wildlife officials last year loosened hunting and trapping rules for wolves statewide and eliminated longstanding wolf quota limits in areas bordering the park. The quotas allowed only a few wolves to be killed along the border annually.

The original quotas were aimed at protecting packs that draw tourists to the region from around the world, because they can often be spotted in the wild.

Montana's effort to make it easier to kill wolves mirrors recent actions by conservative officials in other states such as Idaho and Wisconsin.

The changes came after hunters and ranchers successfully lobbied for measures to reduce wolf populations that prey on big game herds and occasionally on livestock.