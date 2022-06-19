"Hurry up and wait:" Red Lodge residents speculate on future

RED LODGE — Take a walk down Broadway Avenue in Red Lodge Wednesday. The creek that ripped through town earlier this week still runs high, but it’s quieter.

The bars and retail shops are open, and a customer walking into the Blue Ribbon Bar unleashes a wave of commotion before the door shuts, locals commiserating over beers served in bottles or cans. The only water safe to drink in town comes boiled or in plastic bottles, palettes of which line the main drag, nearly as common as the American flags dangling in front of each shop.

Rocky Roberts, owner of the Blue Ribbon, explains that most businesses in Red Lodge depend on tourist dollars to survive. Visitors to Yellowstone National Park and travelers from Billings are the two primary sources of cash, and most of that comes from three hot summer months of sales. While stores can expect a few bonus sales in winter from skiers, they usually coast on June and July paychecks for an entire year.

With Yellowstone’s northern entrance shut down for now and roads cut off right before their major sale season, some businesses aren’t sure how they’ll make it — and if businesses go, the community goes with them.

A Red Lodge local put it plainly: “We’re screwed,” Libby Lane said as she laughed.

A Walk Downtown

Roberts has just a smidge more hope.

“I’m lucky I’m a local spot, so I’ll probably be fine,” he said. “But some of these bigger places? They’ve got more weight to hold.”

Roberts plans to keep his wallet closed this year. He’s always viewed big spending as a risk, but now it's more perilous than ever.

“Prices go up, gas goes up, but not wages,” Roberts said.

But beyond a scarcer budget, Roberts said it’s hard to prepare for hard times with so much of the future left to luck. All he can do is take care of his employees, keep the bar open and be there for the community.

Steve Galloway, a business partner at Beartooth Gallery Fine Art, feels the same way.

A few days prior to the floods, the gallery was bustling with viewers. One week later, the town is mid-recovery, and Galloway sits with the gallery’s nature paintings and sculptures alone. It can be disheartening, especially because the gallery was prepared for this summer to be one of its biggest yet.

Small businesses like Beartooth Gallery, while beloved by locals, rely more heavily on tourists. During 2020, the gallery was hit hard, nearly dooming the business, as COVID shut down travel and tourism.

“The year after was a little better, but we couldn’t do that year twice,” Galloway said.

Galloway fears a repeat of 2020. If tourists stop coming to Red Lodge for too long — or worse, assume Red Lodge is destroyed and never come back — the gallery may never recover. Because Yellowstone’s northern entrance is closed, Galloway said they’ll be relying on Billings and local tourists more than ever.

“Don’t avoid us,” Galloway said. “Come! Buy our art!”

At the Creek

Where Broadway bends to hug Rock Creek, excavators carry piles of debris. At the Red Lodge Inn, the sound of water churning white rises above the hum of machinery. Jagged chunks of asphalt hang out over the creek, and police tape strung up to ward off anyone looking to get a picture turn the block into a post-apocalyptic, industrial crime scene.

Sherif Kryeziu has owned the Lupine Inn for five years, and this summer was looking to be one of its most successful. When the floods hit, the building was undamaged, but the Beartooth Highway closing killed most of his expected profits. Unless the highway is reopened, Kryeziu only has a few potential customers: people who lost their homes and workers who come to repair the town. After that, it may not be possible to keep the Lupine Inn open.

Kryeziu said he’d be one of the lucky few who could withstand closing a business. While he wants the inn open, he has other hotels in Wyoming that would put food on the table. However, he knows others aren’t as fortunate.

Dan Kaylor, who has owned and operated the Red Lodge Inn for the past nine summers with his wife, knocked on several doors Sunday night. The creek had breached the road and was carving its way north. When the residents had rushed out, creek water rushed in. Thirteen of his 15 rooms were soaked, he said. Mattresses, desks and sofas were piled in front of the emptied rooms.

While the motel operates year-round, Kaylor said the summer is the peak season for business, the same for most of the industries in Red Lodge. The town of around 2,200 is connected to travelers visiting Yellowstone National Park via Beartooth Highway and typically hosts a series of high-profile summer events.

“The summer is the time where you make money, and you bank money to try and make it through the winter months,” Kaylor said.

Park officials have shut down entry to the northern gates of Yellowstone indefinitely, and as of Wednesday, Red Lodge residents were still under an advisory to boil their water.

With rooms still wet from the flood, there’s too much fog in the future for Kaylor to say when the Red Lodge Inn will be reopened. One possibility that he and his wife discussed was pivoting their business to offer long-term rentals.

“There’s a lot of people who are flooded out, and who have lost homes here. We might be able make some affordable housing for people…but I don’t know,” he said.

Kaylor currently has a contractor lined up to visit the property. Before the contractor can arrive though, he and his wife still need approval from their insurance company. He summed up the sentiment of Red Lodge residents anticipating the return of clean water, drivable roads and dry homes: “Hurry up and wait.”

An apartment building overlooks the Broadway Avenue intersection at Adams Avenue South. Southbound traffic typically gets a last fill of gas here before continuing on the route that takes it nearly 11,000 feet above sea level through the Beartooth Pass in Wyoming. A turn east takes it over a bridge and on the road that links Red Lodge to the farming and ranching town Belfry. Although the way south remained closed, as of Thursday, the road to Belfry was opened.

Two neighbors briefly separated by the flood on Monday met two days later in the parking lot of their apartments, sitting in the sun and occasionally waving to emergency vehicles as they passed. Wednesday morning allowed the first stretch of time in nearly three days that the two had to relax and reflect.

“It’s not like we’re stressed or anything,” said Lee Westerfield as she dropped a cigarette butt into a mason jar she and Jennifer Weingartner used for an ashtray.

The two women left Red Lodge on Monday, watching as the water climbed onto Broadway Avenue. Weingartner took her 11-year-old son and a neighbor’s boy to the Red Lodge Rodeo Grounds to help make the sandbags now piled across the southern and eastern parts of town. The Ohio native was familiar enough with floods to know it was time to leave. She spent the night at a friend’s house and came back Tuesday.

“I’ve seen the damage here, and I’ve never seen anything like it before, even being from flash flood country,” she said.

Westerfield, who has lived intermittently in Red Lodge for the past 50 years, left to stay with a friend in Roberts when her electricity cut out Monday afternoon. Coincidentally, it was nearly a year to the day that she left to stay with the same friend when the Robertson Draw fire threatened her home in 2021.

“Next year I’m just going to have a bag packed… Thank God I have friends, because I don’t have a car,” said Westerfield, who was also grateful for the crew of volunteers making deliveries of bottled water throughout Red Lodge from Red Cross stations and assisting in the cleanup where the flooded tore through homes.

“We will recover from this,” Weingartner said. “But we already had a housing problem, and now all these people are displaced. And that housing problem was creating a worker shortage, because there was no place for workers to live. With all of those houses out of commission and being worked on on the east side, I wonder how that’s going to impact workers in town.”

Jason Reimer, principal of Red Lodge’s Roosevelt Middle School, said the aftermath may impact the community as much as the floods themselves.

If businesses go, students could be displaced, Reimer said. Middle school can be hard enough, but the stress of natural disasters, moving or watching your parents struggle could make kids even more vulnerable.

Good Neighbors

Go south on Broadway as you pass through Red Lodge and take a left at 13th Street West. Gasoline generators gurgle, pumping out sludge from dozens of basements in the residential area. The innards of homes are spilled on yards and along sidewalks, either drying out or waiting to be scrapped: TVs, refrigerators, scrapbooks. Residents mind the tractors crossing through, and walk wide of the craters carved into their streets.

Around 300 people were evacuated out of Red Lodge, according to the latest update from Red Lodge Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Amy Hyfield. They left behind around 170 homes impacted by the flood.

On Wednesday, a string of people walked in and out of a home carrying paint buckets full of brown muck, dumping them in an alleyway.

The home belonged to Melisa Griffith, a firefighter who was knocking on doors in an effort to evacuate the town late Sunday when floodwaters from Rock Creek sacked eastern Red Lodge. She and her neighbors have spent the rest of the week salvaging what can be saved and scrapping what can’t. Middle and high schoolers were among the nearly 25 people helping to bail out her home.

“We’ve got some good neighbors here,” Griffith said, as two people carrying full buckets from her basement walked by her. “And nobody was hurt.”

Paul Hamby Public Safety Reporter