Hutterites adapt with smaller birds for smaller gatherings

Don’t let the colony duds of poultry boss Paul Hofer fool you, the man who raises thousands of fowl at the Golden Valley Colony knows a trend when he sees one. And the trend he saw in summer was that fewer people would be seated at the Thanksgiving table this week.
The 30-pound birds with cankles for drumsticks, for which Hutterites are known, would be too much for many, not only for Thanksgiving but for the blurred days after of turkey hash, turkey tetrazzini, hot turkey sandwiches and week-after turcos to come.
The old poultry boss knew. And so, he calculated in August exactly how to raise several hundred birds all to 15 pounds. There would be some big ones, too. There will always be someone who comes for the biggest tom in the yard, as sure as there are men who cannot be dissuaded from buying the largest Christmas tree available.
A poultry boss knows how to assure his birds make weight. He is part farmer, part wrestling coach, and all business about making sure no bird goes unsold.
“I’ve got a lot of birds, a couple hundred that will be 14, 15 pounds,” Hofer said. “I still have some big ones, but I have small ones. I kind of paid attention to that, because I’m selling an awful lot of chickens. I can’t raise them fast enough. People are buying a smaller product and they want a natural product that’s good and healthy.”
The poults arrived in late summer to be fattened on corn and barley right up until the final days before Thanksgiving, when a handful of men in stovepipe black outfits and finely trimmed beards will enter the turkey barn to issue dinner invitations with the stun of a hotshot and the edge of a sharp knife. The scene is part Bastille Day and part barn raising as a cadre of pluckers gather at tables to baptize the fowl in ice-cold water before stripping them bare.
As to how he gets the birds to make weight, Hofer says he just knows how after raising turkeys for years. Golden Valley Colony sells their birds at Montana Harvest Natural Food and Mary’s Health Foods in Billings and Town and Country Grocery in Bozeman. Their big customers are businesses that buy turkeys as gifts for employees.
It has been a challenging year for colonies that produce the majority of the vegetables sold at farmers markets, most of which were canceled this year by the pandemic. The change prompted Mountain View Colony to the set up its own roadside market, to meet what’s been sometimes overwhelming demand for things like chicken.
Mountain View poultry boss Kameron Hofer said he’s seen the same spike in demand for poultry as Golden Valley’s Paul Hofer. The demand started as grocery store chicken became scarce, particularly at the start of the pandemic when the nation’s meat processing plants, sickened by COVID-19, either slowed or paused production.
“Chicken sales went through the roof. I sold at least 3,000 more chickens this year,” Kameron Hofer said. “The way I understood it was there was a lack of chickens in town. We benefited, but I’m just glad we could help out the community and get them chickens when they needed them. We’re only 27 miles out of town.”
Mountain View raised its birds to 18 to 22 pounds, which is what they usually sell. Demand has been strong, Kameron Hofer said. The colony has been selling the birds by order and also making the rounds from Belfry to Colstrip to sell birds, which are fresh for Thanksgiving, though colonies will sell frozen birds for Christmas and geese, as well.
