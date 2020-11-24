Hutterites adapt with smaller birds for smaller gatherings

Don’t let the colony duds of poultry boss Paul Hofer fool you, the man who raises thousands of fowl at the Golden Valley Colony knows a trend when he sees one. And the trend he saw in summer was that fewer people would be seated at the Thanksgiving table this week.

The 30-pound birds with cankles for drumsticks, for which Hutterites are known, would be too much for many, not only for Thanksgiving but for the blurred days after of turkey hash, turkey tetrazzini, hot turkey sandwiches and week-after turcos to come.

The old poultry boss knew. And so, he calculated in August exactly how to raise several hundred birds all to 15 pounds. There would be some big ones, too. There will always be someone who comes for the biggest tom in the yard, as sure as there are men who cannot be dissuaded from buying the largest Christmas tree available.

A poultry boss knows how to assure his birds make weight. He is part farmer, part wrestling coach, and all business about making sure no bird goes unsold.