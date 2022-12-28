Hypoxia killed the three people found dead near Reed Point during recent arctic blast

The three people found dead last week in a rural home outside of Big Timber died of hypoxia.

Emergency crews found Gary and Angelika Morton, who were married, and Paul Ray dead at their residence on Dec. 23. They were on 700 block of Stephens Hill Road, about 11 miles north of Reed Point along the Yellowstone River. Investigators with the Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office are still trying to determine the source of the deadly gas leak.

“Pay attention to your carbon monoxide detectors. If you don’t have one, get one. And when you get one, keep the batteries up-to-date in it,” Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronneberg said.

Angelika Morton, 58, called emergency dispatch on the morning of Dec. 23 to report that someone at the house may be having a heart attack, Ronneberg said. The region was still being pummeled by an arctic blast that kept temperatures well below freezing throughout the day. An ambulance slid off the road, which still had not been plowed, about two miles away from the house on Stephens Hill Road, Ronneberg told the Gazette.

Deputies with the Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office driving four-wheel-drive cruisers reached the house with EMTs about an hour after dispatch received the emergency call. All three residents were unresponsive, and pronounced dead at the scene. Gary Morton was 81 years old, and Ray was 71.

Along with sheriff's office members, the Big Timber Fire Department, Sweet Grass County Search and Rescue and Stillwater County emergency crews responded. St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings also dispatched its HELP Flight helicopter.

“Even in good conditions, it takes about 45 minutes to get there,” Ronneberg said.

Carbon monoxide is found in the fumes of furnaces, portable heaters, burning coal and other heat sources utilized during the winter months. In tight spaces, those fumes become toxic, with at least 430 people dying annually in the United States from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Carbon monoxide poisoning sends about 50,000 people in the U.S. to the emergency room every year, the CDC reports. Symptoms include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.

Ronneberg has responded to several cases of carbon monoxide poisoning cases throughout his career, he said, but Dec. 23 was the first time he’s investigated a fatal case. The SGCSO will likely issue an update on their investigation into the three fatalities next week, he said.

In Montana, carbon monoxide poisoning has killed more than 20 people in the past six years, according to the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.