Multiple vehicles collided Wednesday morning on westbound I-90 about 4 miles east of Livingston, leading to blockage of all lanes and traffic detours, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
Those crashes piled up at about 10:35 a.m. Westbound traffic is encouraged to detour through Livingston, according to MDT.
The interstate in that area was covered in both snow and ice.
Social media posts from both the Park County Sheriff's Office and Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office also noted the poor conditions on I-90 near Livingston.
Those law enforcement agencies put the closure of westbound I-90 near Exit 337. The blockage involved multiple semi trucks, according to the Park County Sheriff's Office.
