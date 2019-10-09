{{featured_button_text}}
Livingston crash

Crashes on I-90 East and West led to closures around Livingston — from the 330 and 337 exits — according to a Facebook post from the Park County Sheriff's Office.

 Park County Sheriff's Office

Multiple vehicles collided Wednesday morning on westbound I-90 about 4 miles east of Livingston, leading to blockage of all lanes and traffic detours, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. 

Those crashes piled up at about 10:35 a.m. Westbound traffic is encouraged to detour through Livingston, according to MDT.

Livingston Crashes

The interstate in that area was covered in both snow and ice. 

Social media posts from both the Park County Sheriff's Office and Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office also noted the poor conditions on I-90 near Livingston. 

I-90 near Livingston

The interstate is covered in snow and ice near Livingston, where multiple crashes in westbound lanes of traffic have led to vehicles being detoured and traffic delays.

Those law enforcement agencies put the closure of westbound I-90 near Exit 337. The blockage involved multiple semi trucks, according to the Park County Sheriff's Office. 

