A semi crashed into a car on Interstate 90 westbound Wednesday morning, leading to a closure of both westbound lanes of the Bozeman pass.
The closure was expected to continue until the afternoon.
The closure starts on the westbound lanes at mile marker 314, near the Bear Canyon Road exit 313, about 6 miles east of Bozeman. Traffic was backed up until the Jackson Creek exit 319, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.
Westbound traffic was detoured through exit 319, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. The closure was expected to last until at least 1:30 p.m., according to the office.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol the I-90 was blocked about 10:30 a.m. when a semi jackknifed on the pass, and hit an SUV on the westbound lanes.
Road conditions on the pass were slushy and icy, according to MDT.