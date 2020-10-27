I-90 restricted to emergency travel only near Reed Point

Travel along Interstate 90 between Reed Point and Springdale has been restricted to emergency only, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Severe road conditions have resulted in multiple crashes with semi trucks blocking traffic both directions, said Sgt. Kyle Hayter.

The restriction stretches between mile marker 390 near Reed Point and mile marker 355 at Springdale, the sergeant said.

