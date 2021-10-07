'I saw death and destruction': Passenger recalls train crash

HELENA, Mont. — An Oregon man said he survived a recent train derailment in Montana by holding onto a grab bar in the bathroom of a passenger car that ended up on its side and separated from the rest of the train.

“I was on the left side (of the train car) and looking down at the ground,” Justin Ruddell, of Klamath Falls, said Thursday. “The outside door was peeled open and the bathroom door, the lock failed for whatever reason, and it flew open.”

Ruddell said he could see all the gravel and dirt outside getting scooped up into the car as it was skidding down the side of the tracks.

“If I would have let go, I would have fell down and out that door and got crushed by the train or ground up in the dirt," he said.

Ruddell, 40, said he suffered two broken vertebrae, five broken ribs and strained arm muscles “from hanging on for dear life,” during the Sept. 25 derailment near Joplin, Montana. He said he hit his head on something and has jaw pain that makes it difficult to eat. Ruddell spent five days in the hospital in Kalispell.

“I saw death and destruction around me that I will never be able to forget,” he said in a statement.