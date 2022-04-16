Icy roads and alcohol lead to 3 deaths on Montana's roads

Three people died on Montana’s roads earlier this week, two of whom reportedly due to crashes in icy conditions after unseasonable snowfall.

The fatal crashes occurred in Musselshell, Valley and Lincoln counties, according to statements from Montana Highway Patrol. The separate crashes occurred over the course of Thursday and Friday and followed an historic blizzard that dumped several feet of snow across the state and brought temperatures to below zero in some areas.

A 32-year-old man from North Carolina was driving north on Route 537 between Glasgow and Malta on Thursday. He was traveling alone in a pickup truck, according to MHP, when the vehicle went into the southbound lane.

The driver overcorrected, sending the truck off the east side of the road. The truck overturned several times before stopping on its top. The force ejected the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt. Crews transported the driver to Francis Mahon Deaconess Hospital in Glasgow, MHP reported, where he was pronounced dead.

The roads were icy on the morning of the crash, and drugs, alcohol and speed are not considered to be factors.

About 90 minutes after the Valley County wreck, three Montanans were riding in a Ford Taurus north on U.S. Highway 87. A few miles north of Roundup, the car slid off the road and overturned.

The front seat passenger, a 43-year-old woman from Hysham, was partially ejected and fatally injured in the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to MHP, and first responders pronounced her dead at the scene. The driver, a 37-year-old man from Brady, and a second passenger, a 25-year-old woman from Great Falls, were taken to a hospital in Roundup to be treated for minor injuries.

MHP described the road as icy, and speed is also considered to be a factor in the crash.

The following morning, a Libby man died when his car went off the road a few miles south of his hometown. The 55-year-old was driving south on Farm to Market Road, MHP reported, when he came to a corner. The car left the road and collided head-on with a tree. Crews pronounced the man, who also was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, dead at the scene.

The road’s conditions were bare and dry, but alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. All three reports from MHP are preliminary, and the crashes remain under investigation.

More than 35 people have died while driving in Montana so far this year, according to the latest crash data from MHP. However, fatal wrecks are noticeably down when compared to this same time last year. By mid-April 2021, MHP tallied 55 deaths on the state’s roadways.

