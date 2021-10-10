Idaho high school's adopted wolf pack had 8 pups killed by feds, sparking outrage

Suzanne Asha Stone, executive director of the International Wildlife Coexistence Network, brought up a number of nonlethal methods ranchers can use, such as making sure they have an adequate number of livestock guardian dogs and using certain kinds of lights that give the impression of human presence.

"It was incomprehensible that these pups had to die," she told the Statesman. "These ranchers are guests on our public lands. … Wildlife deserves to be there just as much as they do, if not more so. It's really tragic."

Jordan said the first goal going forward is to get the federal government to reinstate federal protection for wolves. Authorities are reviewing the potential of relisting gray wolves in the West under the Endangered Species Act.

But the other important step is education, he said.

"People need to understand how important wolves are ecologically," Jordan said.

There is a lot of misinformation about wolves, Liao said. He started learning about the animals in his environmental science class at school, where his teacher talked about the Timberline pack, he said.