Idaho regulators have Colstrip concerns

When Washington state pulls the plug on the Colstrip Power Plant, utility customers in Idaho shouldn’t be left with the costs related to the coal-fired generator, regulators have advised.

Citing concerns about customers being unduly burdened with the aging power plant’s cleanup costs and repairs, the Idaho Public Utility Commission has advised Colstrip owner Avista Corp. to keep the commission updated on power plant issues affecting Idaho customers.

The order marks a shift from just a few years ago when Avista indicated it would treat Colstrip as offline in Washington, but continue servicing Idaho with coal power. Avista has customers in both states. The utility has until the end of 2025 to stop delivering coal power to Washington customers. The company’s latest long-term energy plan for Idaho indicated it would be beneficial for customers in that state to be out of Colstrip by 2025, if not sooner.

“It would be unjust and unreasonable for Idaho ratepayers to pay for the policy decisions made in other states if the benefits are not also realized by Idaho customers,” commissioners wrote.