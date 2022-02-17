Ideas abound for Missouri Headwaters State Park management plan

When Clark Maudlin envisioned a state park at the Missouri River’s headwaters 85 years ago, he didn’t get much public support.

Now, it's such a popular spot that a new management plan being developed to help guide future changes has received a variety of suggestions.

The Three Forks man knew about adversity. Maudlin's first wife, Islah, and child Billy died within a week of each other from pneumonia. In honor of Islah, in 1937 Maudlin bought 21 acres near where the Jefferson, Madison and Gallatin rivers combine to form the Missouri River.

“By then, I had read the history of the Louisiana Purchase, and I realized that the project was bigger than just me, that it should belong to the people,” Maudlin is quoted saying in a 1953 Helena Independent Record story.

The Louisiana Purchase is the document that inspired President Thomas Jefferson to send the Corps of Discovery exploration up the Missouri River and on to the Pacific Ocean between 1804 and 1806. Captains Meriwether Lewis and William Clark led the expedition, stopping at the Missouri’s headwaters to explore, hunt and camp.

Park

Given the historic and cultural significance of the site, Maudlin deeded the land to the city of Three Forks with the stipulation that if no action to develop the park was taken in five years, the title would revert to him. Montana didn’t have a state park commission until 1939. World War II further distracted the community, and Maudlin got the land back.

Undeterred by the setback, he created the Founders Club, charging $2 for a lifetime membership with the money going to upkeep of the Lewis and Clark Headwaters of the Missouri Historic Site. Despite having both hands badly burned in a 1947 Anaconda kiln explosion, Maudlin began clearing brush and built a small cabin near the headwaters. He lived there in the summers with his second wife, sleeping on a roll-out bed and cooking on a camp stove while dispensing history to visitors.

Known as the father of the park, Maudlin’s wishes were finally fulfilled when the state took over management in 1957. In the 1960s, 500 more acres were added to the park, and a campground, picnic area and interpretive displays were erected. The park also contains one of the valley’s oldest historic buildings, what’s left of the hand-hewn Gallatin City Hotel, built in 1868.

Plan

Considering the park’s humble beginnings, Montana Parks and Outdoor Recreation is now developing a plan that envisions possible improvements. These could include a visitor center, education building, additional staff, more bike paths and camping sites. The details – along with many others examining everything from weeds to wildlife – are outlined in a master plan that is expected to be finalized in March. The plan is a guiding document only. Any actions would require public involvement, as well as funding.

Jeremy Fadness, of WWC Engineering which developed the document, called it the 20,000- to 30,000-foot view. “So this is not the final say on anything,” he told a parks advisory committee meeting last week.

Given the many possibilities listed – from creating an archery range to adding water-based camping – Hope Stockwell, chief of Montana Parks and Outdoor Recreation, emphasized the importance of finding a middle ground.

“We want to be the number one illustration in the country of striking the balance between providing great recreational opportunity, and enhanced opportunity, with preserving the resources that enable that opportunity,” she said. “Just know we have a very strong commitment to that balance and looking at that in all things as we proceed.”

“We cannot love (parks) to death or else there’s nothing for people to come back and enjoy,” she added.

Changes

The draft plan is also an insight into the growing popularity of recreation activities in Montana, on the outskirts of one of the fastest growing communities in the state – Bozeman. The surrounding Gallatin County’s population was estimated to have grown 9% as the pandemic hit, rising from 108,000 in 2019 to 118,900 in 2020. Growth in the region has been on a steady, upward trend for at least a decade.

Compare this to 1940, around the time Maudlin acquired the land. The population of Gallatin County was only 18,269. Back then, Bozeman boasted a population of 8,665 while Three Forks held 876 people.

Since the pandemic, visitation to state parks has also climbed. At Missouri Headwaters State Park, which is open year-round, visitation in 2021 was up 6.7% over 2020. In the prior year, from 2019 to 2020, visits had climbed 45.9%. The park attracted more than 75,600 people in 2021 compared to almost 51,900 in 2019. Statewide, state park visitation was down slightly, falling from 3.42 million in 2020 to 3.38 million in 2021.

Culture

One of the main themes of the advisory group going forward was to emphasize the park’s Indigenous history, before Lewis and Clark’s arrival.

“I would really like a kiosk, or information center, or educational signage to reflect the accuracy in history and move away from the interpretive paradox,” said Marsha Small, a Northern Cheyenne tribal member.

That could include adding Native American names to descriptions of the area on signs.

Betsey LaBroad, a Parks and Outdoor Recreation planner, said she is working to organize a tribal gathering this year to collect insight from members, as well as any stories they may have about the region. Small praised the effort, but also noted the difficulty and expense for some tribal members to travel.

Sara Scott, the former State Parks Heritage Resources Program manager, agreed that Headwaters has the opportunity to provide information on the “pre-contact history of Montana.” She also noted that as a National Historic Landmark, some development might not be compatible with the protective listing.

Visions

Advisory team member Angie Grove said because of Headwaters' central location between Glacier and Yellowstone national parks, it could function as a center to advertise all state parks. Such a facility could help make the case for more staff and infrastructure at Headwaters, she said.

That’s a theme that echoed with Dave Andrus, Headwaters State Park manager.

“I’ve always considered Headwaters as kind of a park sampler,” he said. “Because we do have a pictograph in the park and we’ve got an old historic structure, and if people want to see more of that we’ve got other parks in the state that they can definitely go visit.”

Grove pointed out the unique qualities of Headwaters are that it combines cultural history with water recreation and camping.

“This really is one of the most unique situations we have within our park system,” she said.

More activities

Other issues the committee considered included a possible weapons restriction in the park, where hunting is currently allowed. While LaBroad suggested taking hunting off the list of amenities, Jack Weiss of the Missouri River Gun Dog Club urged a restriction rather than a ban on hunting. Fadness noted public access is a big issue for hunters in the state, arguing against a ban and for weapons restriction.

In other such areas, weapons are restricted to archery and shotgun use only. High-powered hunting rifles are banned because of how far a wayward bullet may travel.

The team also heard a pitch from Bozeman disc golfer Ron Pannesi arguing Headwaters park is perfect for a disc golf course, one of the most popular sports in the world, he said. While Loreene Reid, of the Sacajawea Audubon Society, said her group would like to see the park stay as primitive as possible since it has important bird habitat, noting peregrine falcons nest in nearby cliffs.

Three Forks resident and advisory team member Gene Townsend said in his conversations with the city council there were concerns expressed about the park being commercialized into a Disney-like development. Townsend also said when he was a child he met Maudlin, the founder of the park, and that the Three Forks library contains a thick stack of news clippings and photos Maudlin donated to the city regarding Headwaters and the landowners' many hurdles.

“Anything that comes out of this … will be the best for the park,” Townsend said. “Because the group gathered here won’t let anything bad happen.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.