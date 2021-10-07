Illinois woman sentenced after getting too close to Yellowstone grizzlies

An Illinois woman who was cited for being too close to grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park has been fined and sentenced to four days in jail after pleading guilty to the offenses on Oct. 6.

Samantha Dehring, 25, of Carol Stream, Illinois, was fined $1,000, must make a $1,000 community service payment to Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fund, and will be on probation for one year following sentencing by Judge Mark Carman in U.S. District Court in the park. Dehring also was ordered to pay $40 in fees and banned from the park for a year.

Dehring was charged with intentionally disturbing wildlife after getting too close to a sow grizzly with two cubs near Roaring Mountain on May 15. Her encounter with the bears, during which the sow bluff charged Dehring, getting as close as 15 feet, was captured on video and circulated online.

A separate charge of feeding, touching, teasing, frightening, or intentionally disturbing wildlife, was dismissed.

“Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are, indeed, wild," said acting United States Attorney Bob Murray in a statement. "The park is not a zoo where animals can be viewed within the safety of a fenced enclosure. They roam freely in their natural habitat and when threatened will react accordingly.