 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois woman sentenced after getting too close to Yellowstone grizzlies
topical top story

Illinois woman sentenced after getting too close to Yellowstone grizzlies

Park bear woman

In this video Samantha Dehring is shown too close to a grizzly sow and her two cubs in Yellowstone National Park in Mays. Investigators used tips and an investigation of social media posts to identify the Illinois tourist. 

 Courtesy photo

An Illinois woman who was cited for being too close to grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park has been fined and sentenced to four days in jail after pleading guilty to the offenses on Oct. 6.

Samantha Dehring, 25, of Carol Stream, Illinois, was fined $1,000, must make a $1,000 community service payment to Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fund, and will be on probation for one year following sentencing by Judge Mark Carman in U.S. District Court in the park. Dehring also was ordered to pay $40 in fees and banned from the park for a year.

Dehring was charged with intentionally disturbing wildlife after getting too close to a sow grizzly with two cubs near Roaring Mountain on May 15. Her encounter with the bears, during which the sow bluff charged Dehring, getting as close as 15 feet, was captured on video and circulated online.

A separate charge of feeding, touching, teasing, frightening, or intentionally disturbing wildlife, was dismissed.

“Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are, indeed, wild," said acting United States Attorney Bob Murray in a statement. "The park is not a zoo where animals can be viewed within the safety of a fenced enclosure. They roam freely in their natural habitat and when threatened will react accordingly.

“Approaching a sow grizzly with cubs is absolutely foolish," he added. "Here, pure luck is why Dehring is a criminal defendant and not a mauled tourist.”

Witnesses told investigators that when they saw the bears coming closer, they returned to their vehicles and warned Dehring to get back, “but, she did not,” charges state. Park regulations require visitors stay at least 300 feet away from bears and wolves.

On May 25, the park posted a photo of the woman on its Facebook page along with a plea for tips that could help identify her. On the same day, Dehring unfollowed the park’s Facebook page, according to charging documents.

A tip from someone who had seen a posting of the video with the suspect’s name tagged led to her identification, court records state. Investigators got a warrant to search Dehring’s Facebook page where she had posted photos of the bears with the caption “absolutely floored by the beauty of this place.”

Visitors to Yellowstone are required to stay 100 yards from bears and wolves and 25 yards away from all other animals. 

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

La Palma airport in Spain shut due to volcanic ash buildup

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News