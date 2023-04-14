Numerous improvements to expand use in all seasons — ranging from adding overnight yurts for rental to a new 2.3-mile paved trail and lights for night use — are being considered for the Rendezvous Nordic Ski Area near West Yellowstone.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest recently announced a 30-day public scoping period to write a new master plan to guide the work. The last one was written in 2004. The comment period runs through May 11.

Created in 1978, the ski area consists of about 24 miles of gently rolling, groomed Nordic trails that wind through lodgepole pine trees and open meadows. The West Yellowstone Ski Education Foundation, West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce, and the Hebgen Lake Ranger District cooperate in management of the trails.

Over the past five years, the ski area has received an average of about 33,000 skiers annually, according to the Forest Service. Use increased 36% between 2005-2008 and 2019-2022.

“The goal of the Master Development Plan is to ensure the ski area maintains its world-class reputation, and to provide for the current and future needs of visitors,” according to the plan.

Here are some of the proposals outlined in the plan, which would expand the range of activities available in all seasons.

• Construction of a single-track trail for use by snowshoers during the winter and bikers during the summer, paving of a track for roller sports, and a fitness par course for summer use.

• A new cutoff, about 165 feet long, is proposed on Wolverine Way to allow for a half-mile loop from the stadium area (the stadium area is the area around the biathlon range) to allow for a shorter return loop for beginning skiers and more alternatives for training and competition loops.

• A new trail segment, about 1,000 feet long, is proposed to allow for a gentler descent on Tele Hill to allow for greater accessibility for a wider variety of users because the current descent of Tele Hill is steep, can be extremely challenging in some snow conditions, and has resulted in multiple injuries.

• The installation of an overpass bridge at Wolverine Junction to increase skier safety and provide more flexibility for skier route combinations. The junction is a high-traffic, four-way intersection located near the stadium area.

• A re-route of the Windy Ridge trail to economize grooming patterns and improve access for skiers. Currently, the trail is a 4-mile loop located on the edge of the trail system with only a single point of access. Its layout requires nearly 2 miles of inefficient double passes with a groomer.

• A new race start and teaching area are proposed by clearing about 4.3 acres. About 3.3 acres of clearing would be to increase the corridor width of the existing trail, and about one acre would be to create a staging area.

• The construction of a new building in the Stadium Area with a footprint up to 7,000 square and two stories to house public areas such as restrooms, a warming area, and competition areas (such as wax rooms and changing rooms).

• Expansion of the current parking area by up to half-an acre and re-route a portion of the current access road.

The Rendezvous Nordic Ski Area is used year-round by hikers, runners, mountain bikers, picnickers, cross-country skiers, snowshoers and disc golfers, according to the Forest Service.

The ski area is home to winter biathlon races, the Junior Olympic qualifiers, traditional cross-country events, summer biathlons, summer foot races, bike races and many other events. The ski area also provides cross-country skiing opportunities to the West Yellowstone Public School’s ski program and the Bozeman Ski Foundation youth program.

To read the documents and to comment, visit the project webpage at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63829. Online comments can be directed to https://cara.fs2c.usda.gov/Public//CommentInput?Project=63829.

Hand-written comments can be mailed to: Jason Brey, PO Box 520, West Yellowstone, MT 59758; or hand delivered to the West Yellowstone office.