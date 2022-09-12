In bankruptcy, Talen moves to own more of Colstrip

Talen Energy Supply is telling its bankruptcy judge that it will be acquiring more ownership in Colstrip Power Plant.

The Texas-based energy company, currently engaged in one of the year’s largest bankruptcies, disclosed an agreement Sept. 9, to acquire Puget Sound Energy’s 25% share in the power plant. Talen has told the U.S. Southern District of Texas Bankruptcy Court that Puget is transferring the shares no later than the end of 2025 when Puget faces a Washington state deadline to stop serving customers coal power.

Talen filed for bankruptcy May 9, disclosing $4.5 billion in debt, which it has winnowed down by offering secured creditors an ownership stake. At the end of August, the company announced a 92-day period in which it would take offers to buy the company. Talen indicated it already has one cash offer for an undisclosed amount. The company's assets total $10 billion.

This is Puget's third attempt to sell its Colstrip interests. Two years ago, Puget attempted to sell its stake in Colstrip Unit 4 to power plant co-owners Talen and NorthWestern Energy for a dollar but withdrew the offer as regulatory analysts estimated the Puget customers would shoulder the deal’s true cost, estimated to be in the millions. During the 2019 Legislature, a different attempt involving the sale of Puget's Unit 4 stake to NorthWestern Energy came up short.

Puget is transferring its share in Colstrip without charge. The Washington utility is retaining its ownership in Colstrip Transmission Line.

Puget Sound Energy is the power plant’s oldest and largest stakeholder. In an email, PSE Vice President of Supply Ron Roberts said the company was grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Colstrip community since the 1970s.

“PSE customers want clean energy and we are committed to providing it as we plan for our future in accordance with Washington laws and our aspirational Beyond Net Zero Carbon goal,” Roberts said.

Puget emphasized that it continues to invest in Montana power, including its 330 megawatt share of the Clearwater Energy project and its 15-year contract for hydropower from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. In 2017, the company committed $10 million to the Colstrip community for transitioning to a post-coal era.

Puget will shoulder its share of Colstrip's cleanup costs. Talen tells the court it will cost $338 million to close the Colstrip units and remediate the area, plus additional funds to clean up decades of coal ash waste.

Colstrip is a 1,500-megawatt power plant with six owners, four of which do business in Washington and Oregon where coal power bans are on the horizon. Not all owners were pleased about the share transfer to Talen.

In an Aug. 30 hearing before Judge Marvin Isgur, Portland General Electric said the it didn’t support the plan and asked for 48 hours advanced notice before the deal was published so it could get out in front of the news.

Collectively, Colstrip owners Avista Corp. and Puget Sound Energy in Washington, and Portland General Electric and PacifiCorp in Oregon, hold a combined 70% ownership stake in the power plant, which is more than enough to determine spending on maintenance and operations. That budget clout became a point of concern for owners Talen and NorthWestern Energy in recent years as the Pacific Northwest utilities objected to power plant expenses that weren’t necessary to keep Colstrip running beyond 2025.

The Pacific Northwest owners, Puget included, also contended they had the votes necessary to shutter the power plant. That voting clout became politicized in 2021 when Montana Republican lawmakers and Gov. Greg Gianforte passed laws nullifying portions of the power plant’s private business contract and empowering the state attorney general to mandate maintenance at Colstrip. Those laws resulted in lawsuits still undecided, which led to court orders preventing the state from acting out its plans.

Puget’s share transfer to Talen breaks that 70% voting block of Pacific Northwest owners. Although the shares wouldn’t transfer until the end of 2025 at the latest, Talen indicates it will immediately have control of Puget’s voting share on Colstrip matters concerning both Units 3 and 4.

Talen told the bankruptcy court it would run the power plant if doing so was economical. It was just two years ago that Colstrip’s Units 1 and 2 shut down after Talen announced that it was losing money on the units, of which it split ownership equally with Puget Sound Energy.

In its bankruptcy docket, Talen indicates it will stop burning coal at all of its "wholly-owned" coal-fired power plants, which doesn't include Colstrip.

The other owners of the power plant will have an opportunity to acquire Puget's shares under a first right-of-refusal provision in the power plant's ownership contract.