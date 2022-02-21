In Crazy Mountains lawsuit, judge recommends ruling against trail access advocates

In a blow to public access advocates that has drawn national attention, a federal court judge has recommended ruling in favor of the Custer Gallatin National Forest and private landowners on the west side of the Crazy Mountains in a long-running dispute over four historic trails.

On Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan issued a 28-page finding granting the two defendants’ cross motion for summary judgment. The groups have 14 days to file an objection. Then it is up to U.S. District Court Judge Susan P. Watters to make the final ruling.

If Watters upholds Cavan’s decision it would halt an attempt to force the Forest Service to defend historic trail access rights for the public across private lands. The lawsuit was filed by the Friends of the Crazy Mountains, Enhancing Montana's Wildlife & Habitat, the Skyline Sportsmen Association and Montana Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.

"This is not the end – Judge Cavan’s recommendations are only one step in the whole process," said John B. Sullivan III, chairman of the Montana chapter. "We are currently evaluating his recommendations and look forward to submitting our reply for Judge Watters' review."

History

The case dates back to 2019 when the groups asked a judge to halt the Forest Service from moving ahead with rerouting the Lowline Porcupine Trail on the west side of the mountains. A judge ruled against the injunction, and this past fall the new trail was completed and opened to the public. The trail moved about five miles from private land onto mostly federal land between the forest’s Porcupine and Ibex rental cabins. In addition, an easement was signed for crossing a portion of the private property.

When the first attempt to halt the project failed, the groups amended their complaint and argued that the Forest Service violated three federal acts by not analyzing the environmental impacts of the trail reroute and by not complying with the 2006 Travel Plan for the forest.

The groups also asserted the Custer Gallatin had failed to protect public use on two historic east side trails in the Crazies – Sweet Grass Trail (No. 122); and East Trunk Trail (No. 136, formerly No. 115), as well as Elk Creek Trail (No. 195) on the west side.

The court was asked to vacate the Porcupine-Ibex project, and void the easement agreement the Forest Service had negotiated. The M Hanging Lazy 3 Ranch and Henry Guth joined on the side of the Forest Service to defend the trail reroute. The conservation groups also asked the judge to require the federal agency to “restore, repair, reinstall, and manage the trails for public use.”

In his findings, Cavan wrote that he was required to determine whether the Forest Service’s actions were “arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion or otherwise not in accordance with the law.” He noted the “’arbitrary and capricious’ standard is narrow, and the court may not substitute its judgment for that of the agency.” He was therefore required to decide whether the Forest Service had “considered the relevant factors or made a clear error of judgment.”

Conflict

Important to public access advocates was the Forest Service’s decision not to fight to maintain public access along the historic trails where they cross private land. In 2002, landowners signed and blocked the trails on the west side. Correspondence entered into the court filings show the agency’s own local officials challenging the landowner’s blockage of the trails at the time, as the agency had for decades.

Then there was a policy shift by the Forest Service, highlighted by the reassignment of the Livingston District ranger in 2017 following a dispute over the east side trails. The Montana Farm Bureau Federation and nine Sweet Grass County landowners lobbied Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and then-Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to investigate the ranger for “instigating conflict and encouraging criminal actions.” They based their claims on an email the ranger sent to his employees, consistent with past forest actions, that was posted on an access group’s Facebook page without his knowledge.

Easements

“To establish a prescriptive easement under Montana law, the Forest Service would have been required to show, by clear and convincing evidence, that use of the trails were ‘open, notorious, exclusive, adverse, continuous and uninterrupted for the complete statutory period’ of five years,” Cavan wrote. “In addition, because the Landowners disputed and blocked public access for many years, the Forest Service would have also been required to show that any prescriptive easement had not been extinguished by ‘reverse adverse possession.’ In Montana, a prescriptive easement is extinguished by acts that evidence ‘a distinct and positive assertion of a hostile right to the public’s claimed prescriptive easement,’ such as through locked gates and no trespassing signs, for the statutory period of five years.”

The access groups argued that, like the Wonder Ranch case in the Madison Range near Ennis, the Forest Service and public had used the trails for so long that a prescriptive easement across the private land was long established. However, on that trail the Forest Service had filed an easement interest with the county.

“The case certainly does not stand for the proposition that a mere claim, or belief, that an easement exists equates to a legally valid interest,” Cavan wrote.

Analysis

On the issue of not analyzing the environmental impacts of the Porcupine-Ibex Trail’s reroute, Cavan said the Forest Service did an adequate job in its 2009 environmental assessment. He said the groups did not “point to any environmental issue raised during scoping and public comment that was not addressed” by the Forest Service.

The checkerboard land ownership in the Crazy Mountains is unique, dating back to when the Northern Pacific Railroad was deeded more than 50,000 acres by the federal government when the rail line was built in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The access groups argued those deeds guaranteed a public easement where trails and roads existed.

Judge Cavan wrote the groups failed to “establish that these deeds are connected to any parcel of land at issue in this matter.”

In response to claims that the Forest Service had violated the National Forest Management Act by not protecting the public’s existing access rights as directed by the 2006 Travel Plan, Cavan wrote the plan only applies to federal lands. Since the Forest Service didn’t attempt to seek an easement interest by prescription, and instead negotiated, the agency therefore had no “legally valid interest” in the trail where it crosses private property.

Lastly, Cavan ruled against the groups' attempt to compel the Forest Service to defend public access to the historic East Trunk and Sweet Grass trails on the east side of the Crazy Mountains. Citing previous rulings, the judge said courts are confined to “’situations where an agency has ignored a specific legislative command.’”

“Again, the fatal flaw to Plaintiffs’ argument is that there are no existing established rights for the Forest Service to protect,” Cavan wrote. “The Forest Service did not establish a valid legal interest in its potential easement interests. Hence, the Forest Service has not established that public use of the portions of trail crossing private property was a ‘proper and lawful purpose.’”

Cavan noted the Forest Service has “discretion as to how it will accomplish the policy objective” and the courts are not to interfere in “abstract policy disagreements.”

Sullivan, of the Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, said regardless of the court's decision his group will continue to fight for public access and will urge agencies to protect access.

New access

The Custer Gallatin National Forest is currently reviewing a proposal by east side landowners to negotiate a new trail easement from Big Timber Canyon to Sweet Grass Canyon that would provide public access. The proposal, submitted to the agency in July, would swap 4,114 acres of Custer Gallatin National Forest inholdings for 5,763 acres of private land.

The landowner group has also proposed building, at its own expense, a new 22-mile trail to create a public route from Big Timber Creek to Sweet Grass Creek. The trail would tie into existing forest trails to create a 40-mile loop.

Only one public access point exists on the southeast side of the Crazies, which is at Big Timber Creek. An old Forest Service trail up Sweet Grass Creek, to the north, is contested by the landowners – Caroccia Ranch Limited Partnership.

If the proposal passes muster, it would then go through a technical review called a feasibility analysis, which would take several months to complete.

Also last year, the Forest Service finalized a land exchange in the southern Crazy Mountains.

Two Rock Creek Ranch sections of land were acquired along a proposed new route for the Cottonwood Lowline Trail No. 272. In exchange, the forest is giving up a forested mountainside above Rock Creek and an isolated parcel along Duck Creek.

The Wild Eagle Ranch acquired an isolated Forest Service section in exchange for its 640 acres east and north of the parcels that the Forest Service is exchanging to the Rock Creek Ranch.

Senate attention

Emphasizing the national attention the access issue has raised, in a U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing earlier this month, Sen. Martin Henrich, D-New Mexico, specifically mentioned the Crazy Mountains in comments. He said to Forest Service Chief Christopher French that he “continue[s] to be concerned with what I think are inconsistencies in the Forest Service’s approach to public access.”

Heinrich cited a 2015 letter by Custer Gallatin National Forest Supervisor Mary Erickson that the agency held unperfected prescriptive easement rights up Sweet Grass Creek based on a history of maintenance with public funds and administrative use. But in current litigation, the Forest Service and Department of Justice is now saying there is not a prescriptive easement.

“These decisions affect access in every state in the nation,” the senator said. “Why is the Forest Service and DOJ changing its position on public rights of access on that trail in particular, and what does that mean for trails everywhere in the U.S.?”

French responded it is the Forest Service’s intent to “defend access in all the places we can.” However, in the case of the Sweet Grass trail he said the Forest Service was unable to defend its easement citing state law and based on the action of the landowners.

“It’s very complicated,” French said. “I know this is a concern of yours. It is not a broad policy. We handle these things on a site by site approach.”

