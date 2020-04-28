In rural U.S., fears of virus seem far away as stores reopen

"No matter where you are, this is a dangerous virus," Mentel said. "The risk is low, but if something takes off in rural America, it could be devastating."

Gov. Steve Bullock credits an early lockdown with pushing down Montana's infection rate and helping it reopen before other states.

"That's what got us to this point, more than the rural nature of our state," the Democratic governor said Monday.

Montana has one of the lowest per capita death rates from the virus in the nation, and the rate of confirmed cases has declined since since peaking at 124 cases a week in late March and early April. There were 15 new cases last week, health officials said.

But not every business is throwing open its doors.

In Montana's capital of Helena, the Lasso the Moon toy store was open, but its doors were locked. Customers had to knock to be let in, up to four at a time, as long as they were wearing masks.

Owner Amy Barrett said the door is locked to give employees a chance to don masks. Her wariness reflected the uncertainty of many small-business owners who have been allowed to reopen.

"We're still unsure quite how open to be," Barrett said. "I don't know how many people are going to want to come in."