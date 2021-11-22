In the Flathead Valley, civic leaders struggle with a worsening housing ‘crisis’

Lack of affordable housing has been an issue in Whitefish and the surrounding valley for years. In 2016, a housing needs assessment conducted by the city of Whitefish found the town needed 980 new housing units over the next four years, with 605 of those priced below the market rate to ensure that people who work in the community are able to live there. The pandemic appears to have only exacerbated the issue as more people move to the area, freed from having to live in a specific place thanks to remote work. As a result, home prices have spiked in Whitefish. In October 2019, the median sales price in Whitefish was $410,000. Two years later, in October 2021, it had jumped to $782,000. Similar price spikes are being seen across the Flathead Valley, including in Kalispell and Columbia Falls, places that have long been regarded as affordable alternatives to Whitefish.