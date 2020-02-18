Inactive landmine causes parking lot closure at MSU in Bozeman

Montana State University police closed of a parking lot on Tuesday afternoon after an inactive landmine was found inside a student's car.

Parking lot 1, east of Jefferson Hall and north of Yellowstone Hall on the MSU campus was closed off just around noon Monday, according to a public safety advisory issued by MSU.

A student was keeping an inert Bulgarian landmine in their car, which the student had ordered off the internet. The explosives and primers in the landmine were removed, the release states.

An investigation was prompted by law enforcement and the U.S. Postal Service after one of the devices was dropped in transit and began to vibrate.

The parking lot was expected to remain closed until early afternoon. An explosive disposal unit from Helena will collect the landmine, which will be take to Malmstrom Air Force Base for disposals, the advisory says.

MSU police said the closure was out "of an abundance of caution," and stated that the risk to public safety was extremely low.

