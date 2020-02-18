Inactive landmine removed, parking lot reopens at MSU in Bozeman

Montana State University police closed off a parking lot on Tuesday afternoon after an inactive landmine was found inside a student's car, it was reopened later when the landmine was removed by a bomb squad.

Parking lot 1, east of Jefferson Hall and north of Yellowstone Hall on the MSU campus, was closed off just around noon Tuesday, according to a public safety advisory issued by MSU.

The landmine, which was determined to be inactive, was removed Tuesday afternoon by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad, according to an updated post just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The parking lot has been reopened.

The closure was prompted after a Bulgarian landmine was found in the student's car. The student had ordered the landmine off the internet. The explosives and primers in the landmine were apparently removed before it was shipped, the release states.

However, the device still had a fuse which "could be a safety concern," according to the post.

An investigation was prompted by law enforcement and the U.S. Postal Service after one of the devices was dropped in transit and began to vibrate.

MSU police said the closure was out "of an abundance of caution," and stated that the risk to public safety was extremely low.

