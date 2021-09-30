Increased penalties for drivers who endanger emergency responders set to take effect Friday

Enhancements to Montana's "move over" law that increase fines and penalties for drivers who endanger emergency responders are set to take effect on Friday.
The changes to the law will take effect almost a year after Hanser's Automotive tow truck operators Nick Visser and Casie Allen were killed on Oct. 25, 2020 when they were hit by a pickup truck as they worked to remove and tow a crashed vehicle amid icy conditions on I-90 between Columbus and Park City.
Family and loved ones of Visser and Allen have been outspoken in their support for the changes to the law and about the pain and grief brought about by their deaths.
"We used that tragedy to strengthen the law to get what we have now. And now the message is comply, please. We don't want any other family to ever go through this again." said Jerry Prete, who was among those organizing support for the law.
House Bill 264 was also supported by a number of first responder organizations in the state and both Democratic and Republican state legislators. Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law in late April.
The changes put the range of fines for reckless endangerment of emergency personnel at between $100 and $500 for a first offense, with up to 60 days in jail possible. A second-offense fine ranges between $500 to $1,000. Second and subsequent offenses have a mandatory 10-day minimum jail sentence and a maximum of six months in jail.
The law now includes highway workers and emergency personnel as people who drivers can be punished for endangering, and it formally recognizes tow truck operators as people for whom drivers approaching an emergency scene or accident must move over.
Prete is a longtime firefighter based out of Miles City who works as a regional manager for the Montana State University Fire Services Training School and as a state traffic coordinator for the National Incident Management Responder Training program, which trains responders on best practices for safety while out on roadways. He is also the vice president of Move Over Montana, which works to raise awareness of roadside risks to first responders in the state.
"We'd rather be proactive than reactive," Prete said, adding that Move Over Montana wants to get the word out about the changes taking effect so that people understand both the severity of the consequences for a violation, and the pain emergency responder families go through when a loved one is injured or killed in a traffic incident.
"There's people waiting for us to come home," Prete said. "What we would rather have than writing tickets is that the public would do the right thing, which is slow down and if possible move over."