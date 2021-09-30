Increased penalties for drivers who endanger emergency responders set to take effect Friday

Enhancements to Montana's "move over" law that increase fines and penalties for drivers who endanger emergency responders are set to take effect on Friday.

The changes to the law will take effect almost a year after Hanser's Automotive tow truck operators Nick Visser and Casie Allen were killed on Oct. 25, 2020 when they were hit by a pickup truck as they worked to remove and tow a crashed vehicle amid icy conditions on I-90 between Columbus and Park City.

Family and loved ones of Visser and Allen have been outspoken in their support for the changes to the law and about the pain and grief brought about by their deaths.

"We used that tragedy to strengthen the law to get what we have now. And now the message is comply, please. We don't want any other family to ever go through this again." said Jerry Prete, who was among those organizing support for the law.

House Bill 264 was also supported by a number of first responder organizations in the state and both Democratic and Republican state legislators. Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law in late April.