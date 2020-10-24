Indecision postpones Colstrip sale public discussion

Montana regulators will postpone hearing from the public about a key Colstrip Power Plant sale until it’s clear the deal can pass muster in Washington state.

Public Service Commissioners said a fog of uncertainty in Washington state led to the postponement of the Oct. 29 listening session concerning the future ownership of the Colstrip Power Plant. Seattle-based Puget Sound Energy is attempting to sell its 25% share of Colstrip Unit 4 to two other owners, NorthWestern Energy and Talen Energy.

NorthWestern is seeking PSC pre-approval for its half of what Puget is selling. Getting preapproval would commit the utility’s 379,000 Montana customers to paying for future costs associated with the share, some of which haven’t been disclosed.

But the future of the sale is in doubt in Washington, where Puget needs approval from the Utility and Transportation Commission. In Washington, UTC staff and the state’s consumer advocate have recommended against the agreement, arguing that it’s bad for Puget’s customers. Several other groups, including Washington state legislators, say it would be better for Puget to retain ownership and work the shut down the power plant.