Indecision postpones Colstrip sale public discussion

Montana regulators will postpone hearing from the public about a key Colstrip Power Plant sale until it’s clear the deal can pass muster in Washington state.
Public Service Commissioners said a fog of uncertainty in Washington state led to the postponement of the Oct. 29 listening session concerning the future ownership of the Colstrip Power Plant. Seattle-based Puget Sound Energy is attempting to sell its 25% share of Colstrip Unit 4 to two other owners, NorthWestern Energy and Talen Energy.
NorthWestern is seeking PSC pre-approval for its half of what Puget is selling. Getting preapproval would commit the utility’s 379,000 Montana customers to paying for future costs associated with the share, some of which haven’t been disclosed.
But the future of the sale is in doubt in Washington, where Puget needs approval from the Utility and Transportation Commission. In Washington, UTC staff and the state’s consumer advocate have recommended against the agreement, arguing that it’s bad for Puget’s customers. Several other groups, including Washington state legislators, say it would be better for Puget to retain ownership and work the shut down the power plant.
“As we talked amongst ourselves about ‘what does all this mean?’ We don’t know,” said Brad Johnson, who represents Helena and the Flathead on the PSC. “If I had to bet, I would bet that the UTC is going to go along with staff recommendation. That’s pure gut. I have no inside information. That’s just my feeling, kind of understanding the Washington regulatory environment.”
Regulatory approval of proposed sales like Puget’s plays out like a court case before a hearing examiner. There are intervening parties who argue for or against what a utility is proposing, with the most influential comments coming from the Public Counsel Unit of the Washington Attorney General’s Office, a consumer advocate and the UTC staff, both of which guard against transactions that harm consumers or present so much risk to the utility that its ability to provide reliable service could be in jeopardy.
Opposition to the sale in Washington has been overwhelming, said Doug Howell, of Sierra Club’s Coal-Free Washington campaign. In 2019, Washington’s Legislature passed a climate change law that among other things bans coal power at the end of 2025. Three Colstrip owners, Puget, PacifiCorp and Avista must comply with the ban. Legislators assumed the ban meant that Colstrip would be closed, not sold.
“When you look at the public comment, there is nearly uniform opposition to this sale. Puget must be thinking there’s no way in hell that this sale will be approved” Howell said. “Not only that, but you have state representatives who signed a letter that says ‘this violates the intent, not only of our 100% clean electricity law, but also our new greenhouse gas mandate.”
That greenhouse gas mandate specifically says carbon dioxide reductions cannot be achieved by allowing pollution to continue in other jurisdictions, Howell said.
Puget didn’t respond to phone calls left during the reporting of this article. Last week, Puget asked the UTC to delay some procedural deadlines while it attempted to cobble together an agreement with NorthWestern and Talen that would work for both buyers and also satisfy the concerns of the intervening parties in Puget’s sales case in Washington.
The ongoing issue with the buyers is whether Talen also has a right to purchase some of Puget’s capacity on the Colstrip Transmission Line. Talen has argued it has first right-of-refusal to anything Puget sells. NorthWestern has objected to splitting its intended purchase of Puget’s transmission share.
In Montana, the PSC held two rounds of public listening sessions on Oct. 13 and 20. Most commenters were concerned about NorthWestern customers taking on more of the power plant’s expenses. NorthWestern currently owns a 30% share in Unit 4.
“We just don’t want to waste all this time of the people who are calling in. That’s a lot of time,” said Tony O’Donnell, a Montana commissioner representing Billings and the southern part of the state.
