Indian Country census response low as activists work to increase rate

As Montana lags behind in its census response rate, some activists have struggled to get Indian Country counted during a pandemic that has all but halted census field work.
Counting tribal communities has been a challenge under normal circumstances, but during the pandemic it’s been harder than ever, activists say.
Reservation communities are usually rural and often lack city-style street addresses, preventing census information to be mailed directly to households.
There’s less access to the internet than in urban areas, and field work was suspended at the end of March while Montana was under a “shelter-in-place” order.
Montana ranks as the eighth lowest in the nation for its response to the census. Montana’s total self-response rate is just more than 51%, compared to the national response rate of 60%.
Reservations have some of the lowest self-response rates in Montana, ranging from as low as 3.5% in Northern Cheyenne to about 38% in Flathead as of Tuesday.
Activist organizations like Western Native Voice are now having to adjust to COVID-19 and make up for lost time to get Indian Country counted.
Census interruptions
About 20% of Montana is in an “update leave area,” which means the area lacks city-style street addresses, preventing Census materials to be received by mail, according to the Montana Department of Commerce.
In Indian Country where most people receive mail at a post office box, organizations like Western Native Voice, a non-profit organization that works to increase Native American civil engagement, were working to hand-deliver census information before the pandemic hit.
The U.S. Census Bureau and activist organizations halted field work mid-March after Montana Gov. Steve Bullock ordered people to stay home as COVID-19 cases spread in the state.
As summer community and cultural events like large powwows and rodeos were canceled due to the pandemic, so were opportunities for organizers to reach large swaths of people attending large events, said Marci McLean, the executive director of Western Native Voice.
“We do a lot of canvassing at community events and grocery stores, on campuses,” said Amara Reese-Hansell, the program director at Forward Montana Foundation, an organization working to get college students counted on the Census.
Without those events and direct community engagement it’s been difficult for the organization to connect with people, Reese-Hansell said.
With younger people, social media, phone banking and text campaigns work to encourage an online response to the census.
But that sort of digital outreach still keeps rural and tribal areas at a disadvantage, McLean said.
“The reality of it is that rural Montana and rural America does not have equal access to internet — and compile onto that the higher rates of poverty with Indian county,” McLean explained. “It creates a really unequal playing field and opportunity field for rural Montana.”
McLean has been pushing on awareness campaigns that are specific to tribal areas and may not require people to have internet access, like pushing messaging on tribal radio stations, local newspapers and TV stations and social media platforms.
Other avenues are using familial and existing social ties to help distribute census information and forms—something they’ve utilized while encouraging people to vote in Montana’s primary election.
“We’ve been trying to get family members to pick up ballots within social circles and making (voter turnout rates) competitive between tribal nations,” she said.
Why respond?
Getting people to want to respond to the census is often the first step in getting a census form filled, said Reese-Hansell.
She sees people misunderstanding the purpose of the census, or questioning what effect it would have on an individual.
Montana could regain a second U.S. House seat after this count. The 2020 census data will also be used to redraw Montana districts for the state Legislature. That process should begin once the results of the census are available in 2021.
“The census has tangible day-to-day effects,” she said.
For Tribal communities McLean said the dollar-to-dollar comparison works best.
“What motivates our people is to know it’s tied to funding within our communities,” McClean said.
U.S. Census Bureau data is later used when allocating federal funds. For tribal communities that means money for Indian Health Services, education programs, infrastructure and economic development.
In all, Montana receives more than $2 billion every year as a result of census data for more than 300 programs, according to Mary Craigle, the bureau chief of the state’s Census & Economic Information Center.
“Missing only one resident means that the state misses an estimated $20,000 of its fair share of federal funding over the next decade,” Craigle said in an email.
In 2010, Native Americans and Alaska Natives living on reservations were undercounted by 4.9%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Resuming operations
The Census Bureau’s field office in Billings resumed field work in Montana on May 4 as the state began to reopen.
Starting Saturday May 9, federal census workers began dropping off packets to Montana households primarily in rural and tribal areas that have yet to receive an invitation to complete the 2020 census, Craigle said.
As of May 5, more than 29,000 reservation-area households in Montana hadn’t received an invitation to respond to the census, the Department of Commerce said.
Spokespeople with the Denver Regional office, which oversees Montana, did not respond to questions about which tribes had granted permission to the census, where updated leave efforts had started, and how many field workers were in Montana.
McLean has been devising effective ways to get a better response rate aside from the existing media campaign.
The organization is working on setting up drive-thru census sites on all seven reservations and in Billings, Missoula and Great Falls, she said.
The sites will have mobile hot spots for internet access, and the organization will provide a tablet so people can fill out the census online.
Details are still getting worked out, but McLean is hopeful it will be able to reach people.
“It won’t be as effective as going door to door,” she said, acknowledging that it still depends on people voluntarily showing up to the site. “We’ll have to incentivize it — whether it be with a gift card or drawing for something big."
Western Native Voice hasn’t resumed field operations for the census, McLean said, as it grapples with how to responsibly recruit and disperse workers.
She estimates that her organization will have to double the number of field workers needed to make up for lost time and canvass responsibly, despite the census' extended deadline of Oct. 31.
“We don’t want to be contributing to the spread of COVID-19,” McLean said. “We want to hire people within communities that are already interacting and integrating.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.