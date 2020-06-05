Indian Country census response low as activists work to increase rate

Why respond?

Getting people to want to respond to the census is often the first step in getting a census form filled, said Reese-Hansell.

She sees people misunderstanding the purpose of the census, or questioning what effect it would have on an individual.

Montana could regain a second U.S. House seat after this count. The 2020 census data will also be used to redraw Montana districts for the state Legislature. That process should begin once the results of the census are available in 2021.

“The census has tangible day-to-day effects,” she said.

For Tribal communities McLean said the dollar-to-dollar comparison works best.

“What motivates our people is to know it’s tied to funding within our communities,” McClean said.

U.S. Census Bureau data is later used when allocating federal funds. For tribal communities that means money for Indian Health Services, education programs, infrastructure and economic development.