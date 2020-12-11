Indian Health Service plans for COVID vaccine distribution

"Making us choose one or the other is, in my perspective, a very bad decision," she said. "It is limiting our access to life-saving vaccines. We need as much access as possible because we have been more disproportionately impacted."

Like others, she expects some hesitancy in Indian Country.

Tribal health facilities across the U.S. have relied on elders as trusted members of the community to advocate for previous vaccines, as well as messaging that promotes protection of the next generation, Indian Health Service officials said.

Annarita Begay has been researching the coronavirus vaccines but still has questions about any adverse, long-term effects. Still, she's keeping an open mind because she is considered an essential employee and has a grandmother and other high-risk people at home.

"(It's) kind of like a pick-your-poison game at this point," said Begay, who is Dine, the Navajo word for "the people." "If you have underlying conditions like asthma, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, you either have that and get COVID, or you take a vaccine and experience some side effects later on."

"If I could get it, I would probably be setting an example for my own family to see how it would work," she said.