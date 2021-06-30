Indiana man sentenced for drunken Yellowstone altercation

An Indiana man has been sentenced to 60 days in jail, five years of probation and banned from Yellowstone National Park for five years after pleading guilty following a June 21 altercation in the park.

He was also fined $1,550 along with a $50 special assessment fee.

Kyle F. Campbell, 31, of Fairmont, Indiana, reportedly got belligerent after being told by a kayaking guide that his group was too drunk for a scheduled trip from Grant Marina on Yellowstone Lake, according to a park press release.

"Campbell and his group became upset and created a disturbance that led the kayak guide to call security officers and park law enforcement rangers," the Park Service said. "During the encounter, Campbell made threatening comments and gestures toward the officers. He also exhibited signs of being intoxicated and refused to obey officers’ orders. Campbell continually struggled and kicked at the rangers, resisting arrest, and later injuring himself while banging his head in the patrol car."