Inflows to Missouri River reservoirs lower than forecast as drought continues

Inflows to Missouri River basin reservoirs above Sioux City, Iowa, were well-below average in March, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported on Monday, as much of Montana continues to suffer from severe to extreme drought.

The March runoff of 1.5 million acre-feet (MAF) was 48% of average for the month. The updated 2022 upper basin runoff forecast is 17.8 MAF, 69% of average, approximately 2.6 MAF less than the March 1 forecast.

“Runoff was well below normal due to dry soil conditions and well below normal precipitation across the entire Missouri River basin,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’, Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, in a press release. “Due to the lack of plains snowpack in 2022, below-average mountain snowpack, and dry upper basin conditions, we expect upper Missouri River Basin runoff to be below average.”

Water in Fort Peck Reservoir in Montana measured 2,222.9 feet at the end of March, 11 feet lower than at this time last year and 13 feet lower than in 2020.

“Water conservation measures, such as minimum winter releases and reduced flow support for navigation, are implemented as the amount of water in the reservoir system declines,” Remus said.

The six reservoirs above Iowa City contain 48.4 MAF, which is 7.7 MAF below the top of the carryover multiple use zone. That zone is designed to provide service to the eight authorized purposes, though at reduced levels, through a long-term drought, Remus said.

Mountain snowpack in the upper basin is accumulating at below-average rates. The April 3 mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck reach was 75% of average and the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach was 71% of average.

Much of southwestern Montana has snowpack of between 70% to 89% of normal, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Only northwestern Montana is in the 90% to 109% range. Large portions of eastern and northeastern Montana have no snowpack or less than 50% of average.

By April 1, about 95% of the total mountain snowpack has typically accumulated. Mountain snowpack normally peaks near April 15. Currently, plains snowpack in the upper basin is essentially nonexistent with only trace amounts in southern North Dakota and northern South Dakota remaining.

Public meetings to update the region on current hydrologic conditions and the planned operation of the reservoir system are scheduled for April 11-15 in seven communities along the river. The one in Fort Peck will be held on April 11 at 10:30 a.m. in the Fort Peck Interpretative Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0