The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on the shooting of a grizzly bear in northwest Montana.
FWP officials trapped the bear on Sept. 23 near Pothole Drive in Olney. The bear was euthanized due to its deteriorating condition from a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the bear was likely shot in the Olney area sometime around Sept. 20-21. No additional information is available at this time.
You have free articles remaining.
The USFWS and FWP are asking the public to report anything they may have heard or seen related to this case. To report information, call the USFWS special agent at 406-329-3000 or FWP at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers do not have to identify themselves and a reward of up to $2,000 is available for information leading to a conviction.