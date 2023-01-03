Information sought in whitetail buck poaching at Fort Peck

Federal wildlife officers and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ wardens are seeking any information regarding a whitetail buck that was shot, beheaded and left to waste on U.S. Army Corps of Engineer property near Fort Peck.

The buck was found within a publicly restricted area on Fort Peck Dam across the highway from the power houses. The head was removed, and the deer was left to waste. The incident was reported by a Corps employee and occurred sometime between the afternoon of Nov. 17 and the morning of Nov. 21. Due to the location of the crime, this is a joint investigation with federal wildlife officers and FWP wardens.