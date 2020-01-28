Injured skier and his dogs rescued northwest of Big Sky

An injured 32-year-old Big Sky man was rescued in the North Fork area of Big Sky on Monday after falling while backcountry skiing, according to a post on Facebook by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday around 12:30 p.m., the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office received a report of an injured person yelling for help in the area. A deputy and Gallatin County Search and Rescue teams at Big Sky responded and located the man and his two dogs.

He appeared to have a broken leg and was taken to the hospital after returning to the trailhead. The man had planned for a quick trip and did not have survival equipment, the post states.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Gallatin County Search and Rescue and the Big Sky Fire Department responded.

