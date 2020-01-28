Injured skier and his dogs rescued northwest of Big Sky

An injured 32-year-old Big Sky man was rescued in the North Fork area of Big Sky on Monday after falling while backcountry skiing, according to a post on Facebook by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.
On Monday around 12:30 p.m., the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office received a report of an injured person yelling for help in the area. A deputy and Gallatin County Search and Rescue teams at Big Sky responded and located the man and his two dogs.
He appeared to have a broken leg and was taken to the hospital after returning to the trailhead. The man had planned for a quick trip and did not have survival equipment, the post states.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Gallatin County Search and Rescue and the Big Sky Fire Department responded.
Two years ago just before Christmas, traditionally a time for baking cookies, spending time with family and buying last-minute gifts, a group …