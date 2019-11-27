Multiple agencies rescued two skiers, one with severe leg injuries, during the Yellowstone Ski Festival south of West Yellowstone on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:15 p.m. a 67-year-old Montana man fell while cross country skiing on the South Plateau in the Custer-Gallatin National Forest, according to a release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.
The skier suffered a "severe upper leg injury." Around the same time a second skier, a 60-year-old Idaho woman injured her hip in a separate crash. Conditions on the trail, which is about 7 miles south of West Yellowstone, was "fast and icy."
Volunteers working the ski festival managed to move both skiers to a nearby parking lot, while search and rescue teams from Gallatin County, Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District, and Yellowstone National Park responded. The woman was taken to a hospital in Rexburg, Idaho, by Yellowstone crews. The man was taken by helicopter to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office also rescued a father and son on Friday evening, after their car slid off the road north of Hyalite. A 47-year-old man from Bozeman, and his 7-year-old son, who hadn't returned from a trip to Gallatin Canyon.
The search for the pair started around 5 p.m. by sheriff's deputies, and by 7 p.m. search and rescue crews began to search major hunting accesses from Big Sky to Hyalite. The man's car was found up Storm Castle, where it had slid off the road. Both the father and son were waiting inside the car, and were rescued easily.
