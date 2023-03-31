The man shot dead by law enforcement in Valley County Wednesday has been identified as 47-year-old Jonathan Ryan Hamilton.

Hamilton was shot by a Valley County Sheriff’s Deputy. He was an inmate at Valley County Detention Facility and was taken to Francis Mahon Deaconess Hospital for physical therapy treatment. While at the hospital, he apparently used scissors to take a hospital employee hostage.

The Valley County deputy shot Hamilton to protect others in the facility, county Sheriff Tom Boyer said. No other patients, hospital staff or law enforcement members were injured, the sheriff said.

The inmate was flown to a hospital in Billings for treatment where he died.

Hamilton was originally arrested on a Blaine County warrant in another state and returned to Montana to face several criminal charges pertaining to child sex assault, the Sheriff said.

The sheriff said in a statement that along with the state DCI investigation, he has asked Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle to handle the administrative review of the shooting.

In 2009, a man fired several rounds in the parking lot of Francis Mahon Deaconess Hospital, killing one person and wounding two others. The shooter, 42-year-old Roger Lynn Sellers, later died in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.