Input needed on new Crow culture center and museum

Work is underway to launch a cultural center and museum telling the Apsáalooke story from the heart of the Crow Nation.

Little Big Horn College administrators, in collaboration with Crow historians, educators and architects, are reaching out to the rest of the tribe to guide the construction of a massive addition to the college campus. The goal of the new building will be to house exhibits and programs planned, constructed and curated by Crow tribal members for natives and non-natives.

“They should join us because what they have to say is important," said Mardell Plainfeather, a Crow woman who is also member of the center’s project team, on input from tribal members. "They may not think so, but it is. Even though you may not know much about the Crow culture, tell us what you want to learn. Tell us what you want to see in the cultural center.”