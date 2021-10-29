Input needed on new Crow culture center and museum

Work is underway to launch a cultural center and museum telling the Apsáalooke story from the heart of the Crow Nation.
Little Big Horn College administrators, in collaboration with Crow historians, educators and architects, are reaching out to the rest of the tribe to guide the construction of a massive addition to the college campus. The goal of the new building will be to house exhibits and programs planned, constructed and curated by Crow tribal members for natives and non-natives.
“They should join us because what they have to say is important," said Mardell Plainfeather, a Crow woman who is also member of the center’s project team, on input from tribal members. "They may not think so, but it is. Even though you may not know much about the Crow culture, tell us what you want to learn. Tell us what you want to see in the cultural center.”
While the Little Big Horn Battlefield and Chief Plenty Coups State Park near Crow Agency contain glimpses into the history of the Crow people, the center aims to tell a wider story. That history starts with the Crow tribe's creation and migration over five centuries ago, according to an account from the tribe's last war chief, the writer and historian Joseph Medicine Crow. That migration took men and women who would become the Apsáalooke from the woodlands near the Great Lakes on a 100-year trek west to the Great Salt Lake and ending in the region that encompasses the Beartooth, Crazy and Big Horn mountains.
Since museums have existed in the United States, the artwork and artifacts belonging to the continent’s first people have been on display, often without the context or the consent of those people who produced them.
“We Indians have been in museums all these centuries. There is no living input from the Indians themselves. It’s a museum perspective, an impressionist basis,” said Plainfeather, quoting her relative Barney Old Coyote, a contemporary of Medicine Crow who assisted Chief Plenty Coups State Park staff members in handling sacred relics at their museum.
Artifacts belonging to the Crow people and their history can be seen on display in museums as far away as Denver and Chicago. The work of contemporary Crow artists can be seen in galleries and museums worldwide.
"The exhibit in the Field Museum that opened in 2020 was told from Apsáalooke point of view. (Co-curator) Nina Sanders made sure she had people from the tribe who were there to interpret the items in the exhibit," said Plainfeather, who has spent decades interpreting exhibits and sites at the Little Bighorn Battlefield, Chief Plenty Coups State Park and the Fort Smith National Historic Site in Arkansas.
Tribal leaders for the Crow, including Medicine Crow and Old Coyote, have spoken for decades about the need for exhibits within the reservation constructed and interpreted by Indigenous people.
Little Big Horn College Library Director Tim Bernardis kept that sentiment in mind along with the desire of college administrators to open a cultural center or hall of fame for the Crow tribe, when he started consulting with experts with the Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries and Museums in 2018. The project has since attracted scholars like Plainfeather, a Crow architect who also designed the master plan for the college campus in 1998 and a curator emeritus from the Smithsonian Institute.
A $100,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services in 2020 kick-started the master plan for the center. The project team and advisory committee, the majority of whom are Crow, have conducted a series of surveys and outreach efforts during the past year asking the basic question of what exactly tribe wants to find when they walk into the new building.
“Our plan that we’ve come up with calls for 35-38,000 square feet … We’ve got momentum and we’ve got to keep moving forward and we don’t want the community to lose faith in us now that they’ve gotten excited,” said Bernardis, who has been with the college library since 1986.
With a tentative opening for 2024, an early draft design places the facility just behind the Cultural Learning Lodge, a multi-story structure connecting to the library. Along with a gathering space and room for rotating exhibitions, the design has areas for research, a planetarium and a center focusing on the Crow language.
“One of the main things that’s come up in Zoom meetings that we’ve held is our language. I see it in my own family and it scares me. You hear that all the time, ‘I wish my parents had taught me Crow … My own grandchildren are always asking about our history. They’re curious and these are the kinds of things that should be at the center,” Plainfeather said.
A survey issued by the center’s planning committee received more than 250 responses, 60% of whom said they’d be willing to volunteer their time at the center. Plainfeather said the input so far from tribal residents has been appreciated, but she wants to see more participation as the project team prepares to finalize the facility’s design.
The college will be hosting a presentation online for those who want details of the center’s potential design. The presentation will be Nov. 3 at 7 p.m., and streamed on the library archive’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LBHCLibraryArchives.
Fundraising for the project will also assist in building an extension to the college library’s archives, which contains accounts of the Crow Tribe dating back to the early 18th century, along with hundreds of hours of interview and videos of tribal members.