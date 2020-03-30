Internet access has never been more important for Montana students, but gaps remain.

One clear advantage for urban areas is better cellphone access; with a smartphone, students may be able to access virtual lessons or create an internet hotspot.

But there's also evidence that cellphones don't offer the same help of a fixed high-speed connection. The Michigan State study found that students with only cellphone access were less likely to submit homework assignments online, read books or articles online, or create documents online.

"When gaps in land-based, broadband internet access are recognized, concerns are often minimized through arguments that wireless, cellphone access can provide a stop gap," researchers wrote. "Yet, students who rely exclusively on cellphones and cell data plans to access the Internet experience many of the same deficits in performance and outcomes, and, at times, to a greater extent."

At Roundup High School, there aren't one-to-one devices for students, nor enough to hand out and make up the difference.

“We have a lot of students that don’t have internet and laptops or any kind of computer at home,” said Larson, the principal. And with community resources like the public library closed, “there’s no way they can get into a computer to work on things. ... We have some pretty remote families that are off the grid.”