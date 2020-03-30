Internet access has never been more important for Montana students, but gaps remain.

Rural internet access has long been a priority for education advocacy groups. There's been incremental progress and some victories; but it was one of so many issues in federal and state policy spheres, like a line of birds perched on a wire fence.
With the new coronavirus forcing sweeping school closures — Montana is out until at least April 10 — and abrupt orders to shift to remote learning, the status of internet access for teachers and students has come home to roost.
First, the good news, because this seems like a good-news-first time.
Major strides have been made in ensuring that schools have high speed internet, whether in Billings or Baker. A 2019 report declared the "classroom connectivity gap" closed, with 99% of schools now connected to high speed internet.
The less-good news: connectivity for students has improved significantly, but gaps remain in rural areas, and especially on tribal lands. And schools have been working with internet access companies in recent days to connect students.
The bad news: Those gaps matter.
In a report published in March, Michigan State University researchers found educational gaps between haves and have-nots of the digital world. Students with access to fixed, high-speed internet were more likely to have better grades and graduate, go on to college, and had better digital skills.
Educators see that on the ground.
“All the advantages are right at your fingertip. If they’re able to have that, that’s a great thing," said Roundup principal Ken Larson. "But (for many), the reality of it is they don’t.”
Some educators have argued that cellphone coverage and smartphone access can help level the playing field. But the Michigan State study included kids with cellphone-only access, and gaps remained.
Finding service
No typical cellphones will get signal in the deep coulees of the Crow Reservation.
Plenty Coups High School principal Bianka Rock Above has driven through those coulees in recent days, delivering hard-copy instructional materials and meals to students and families.
Her district spans the eastern reaches of the Crow Reservation and is lumped into what FCC reports consider "tribal lands."
All rural areas are less connected than their urban counterparts, according to a 2019 FCC report. About 98% of urban-dwelling Americans have access to high speed internet, compared to 73% of rural areas.
Connectivity is an even greater challenge on tribal lands, according to the report and the boots on the ground.
"A lot of our kids don't have internet access," Rock Above said.
Only 67% of the population on tribal lands had access in 2017, the most recent year from which data is available. And in rural areas on tribal lands, that drops to about 45%.
Statistics like that have Plenty Coups educators relying on hard-copy materials for remote learning, for now. But the district is ramping up online efforts.
The district contacted Wispwest, a company that provides internet in the Pryor area, and is working to get families wired up. But the process takes time; Rock Above said one family couldn't set an appointment until the end of March.
She's also working to get staff trained to pivot to virtual teaching methods.
For some students, internet access is a more urgent issue than others. The district uses a digital platform for its credit recovery classes that help get students who fell behind back on track.
“They need to finish those courses to be able to graduate,” Rock Above said.
Pryor did make two moves this school year that have paid early dividends; the district hired an IT leader this year, and purchased Chromebooks to ensure a one-to-one ratio for students.
It isn't the only one.
Absarokee school trustees voted to use money from the district's technology levy to buy enough Chromebooks for each high school and middle school student early this winter.
“I don’t think we understood the impact of that decision until recently,” said high school superintendent Tim Zumbrun. The Chromebooks arrived in January.
That, like Pryor, gives kids access to devices. But the district also identified about 15 students who didn't have good, reliable internet access.
Nemont, an area internet provider, actually contacted the district, Zumbrun said. Company representatives were slated to address trustees Tuesday.
Absarokee teachers began delivering instruction this week, he said.
“We’re planning for the long haul, whether it's two weeks or a month or till the end of the school year.”
Urban areas
Internet access is more common in urban areas, but its not universal.
Billings superintendent Greg Upham has repeatedly said that access is an equity issue for remote learning — something that is a barrier to student learning that kids can't control.
The district has been distributing devices and working with Spectrum to hook up families with temporarily free internet.
“We’re making sure that our platform is reaching all students,” he said.
However, the rollouts of virtual teaching have varied so far by school and teacher, and Upham said in some cases teachers will have to send home hard-copy work.
One clear advantage for urban areas is better cellphone access; with a smartphone, students may be able to access virtual lessons or create an internet hotspot.
But there's also evidence that cellphones don't offer the same help of a fixed high-speed connection. The Michigan State study found that students with only cellphone access were less likely to submit homework assignments online, read books or articles online, or create documents online.
"When gaps in land-based, broadband internet access are recognized, concerns are often minimized through arguments that wireless, cellphone access can provide a stop gap," researchers wrote. "Yet, students who rely exclusively on cellphones and cell data plans to access the Internet experience many of the same deficits in performance and outcomes, and, at times, to a greater extent."
At Roundup High School, there aren't one-to-one devices for students, nor enough to hand out and make up the difference.
“We have a lot of students that don’t have internet and laptops or any kind of computer at home,” said Larson, the principal. And with community resources like the public library closed, “there’s no way they can get into a computer to work on things. ... We have some pretty remote families that are off the grid.”
He recommended that staff plan for remote options that all students can access, even if it means relying on hard-copy work. That doesn't mean that teachers aren't using Google classroom or Zoom; but they have to have an option for students who can't access online work.
Whether they have access or not, a virtual model can be an additional barrier for some special education students, Larson said. And figuring out how to structure specialized services, like speech therapy, has been a challenge.
One thing that Larson and other administrators have all said is a bright spot: teachers' willingness to adapt. Rock Above lauded her teachers' teamwork, Zumbrun spotlighted their resilience, and Upham has repeatedly applauded their early learning efforts.
“We’re gonna come out on the other end of this, probably better teachers and better educators just because we had to get out of our comfort zone,” Larson said.
Kids no longer have to directly pick up school meals offered during COVID-19 school closures, according to a rule change by federal officials.
