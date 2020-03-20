Interstate 80, other roadways remain closed after storm

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Interstate 80 remains closed from the Wyoming state line to North Platte following the winter storm that howled through the area, officials said.

The wind-whipped snow made travel hazardous and stranded travelers and truckers.

Westbound U.S. Highway 30 also is closed from the state line to Ogallala and to westbound traffic from North Platte. The state Transportation Department also reported other roadway closures, including U.S. Highway 385 and Nebraska Highway 71.

The National Weather Service has ended its blizzard warning and is forecasting mostly sunny skies with wind gusts to 20 mph in the area.

