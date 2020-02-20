2 Iraq natives who worked with US military among new US citizens naturalized in Billings

More than 142,000 Iraqis have resettled in the U.S. since 2007, according to the same NBC News story.

For some Iraqis who worked with the U.S. military, coming to America isn't just a chance for a better life. It's a chance to ensure they have any life at all.

Al Bawi said he spent four years working with the U.S. military. Of the seven other interpreters he worked alongside, he said he's one of two still living. He recalled at one point being in a secure area in Baghdad and unable to safely see his family just miles away.

One of the U.S. soldiers he served with told him he needed to leave Iraq or he would wind up dead. Al Bawi said he was scared to come to the United States not knowing anyone. One of the same soldiers who warned him helped him with his passport and other paperwork and housed him for more than a year in Texas while he got on his feet. Al Bawi said they're like family.

Since he has been in the United States his father died in Iraq, but he was unable to attend the funeral, something he said still bothers him.