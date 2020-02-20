2 Iraq natives who worked with US military among new US citizens naturalized in Billings

The last night before gaining his U.S. citizenship was a long and restless one for Hassan Al Bawi.
In his dreams he was always late to the courthouse. Something would always go wrong. After spending 11 years in the United States, he was worried that the citizenship he had worked so hard for would fall through. He woke up at 4 a.m. and couldn't stop checking the clock.
The former interpreter for the U.S. military in Iraq was so nervous about something as small as a traffic ticket derailing his citizenship bid that he took a 10-minute Uber to the federal courthouse for his naturalization ceremony Thursday.
He said he got there two hours early.
Afterward, Al Bawi and his wife Areej were smiling.
"This is where I feel I belong," he said, adding that many of his friends are now from Montana. "I was born and raised in Baghdad, but this means a lot to me. This area is my home. I call Montana my home."
Al Bawi was one of 34 people in Billings Thursday swearing the Oath of Allegiance to became U.S. citizens.
The new citizens hail from 19 countries including Canada, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, France, Iraq, Ireland, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.
The naturalization ceremony was one of the three during a typical year at the James F. Battin Federal Courthouse in Billings.
Numerous people in the crowd watching raised cellphones to record the ceremony. At least one person live-streamed the event.
Many who became citizens waived small American flags and smiled, seeking out the eyes of friends and family. That wasn't enough for Jacqueline Low from Ireland. She kicked up her feet, danced and curtsied before continuing to her seat. One of the last people to go was Richard Buckingham. Originally from the United Kingdom, Buckingham couldn't help but hug Judge Susan Watters.
Al Bawi pumped his fist. So did Hayder Al Rubaye, a Billings pharmacist originally from Iraq. Al Rubaye said he and his family also worked with the U.S. military in Iraq.
Al Bawi described how that experience helped him get to the United States.
But those opportunities have been declining in recent years. An NBC News report from August 2019 found that in 2018 only two visas were issued to Iraqis who had worked as interpreters for the U.S. military.
In 2016, 325 Iraqi interpreters were admitted to the the U.S., and in 2017 the number fell to 196, according to the NBC News story, which cites statistics obtained from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
More than 142,000 Iraqis have resettled in the U.S. since 2007, according to the same NBC News story.
For some Iraqis who worked with the U.S. military, coming to America isn't just a chance for a better life. It's a chance to ensure they have any life at all.
Al Bawi said he spent four years working with the U.S. military. Of the seven other interpreters he worked alongside, he said he's one of two still living. He recalled at one point being in a secure area in Baghdad and unable to safely see his family just miles away.
One of the U.S. soldiers he served with told him he needed to leave Iraq or he would wind up dead. Al Bawi said he was scared to come to the United States not knowing anyone. One of the same soldiers who warned him helped him with his passport and other paperwork and housed him for more than a year in Texas while he got on his feet. Al Bawi said they're like family.
Since he has been in the United States his father died in Iraq, but he was unable to attend the funeral, something he said still bothers him.
He and Al Rubaye said they hadn't met before Thursday. Outside the courtroom they posed for pictures together, congratulated each other and exchanged phone numbers.
Al Rubaye said he had studied in Egypt to be a pharmacist when he realized in 2012 that he had a chance to be granted asylum in the United States. It wasn't safe for him to go back to Iraq, he said, so he took the chance. Despite having gone to pharmacy school already, he had to go through the process again in the United States.
He said he had about $3,000 when he arrived, and no family with him. He worked as a pharmacy technician, an Uber driver and a cashier, while continuing to complete coursework. Throughout it all he stayed motivated by telling himself that the other students weren't better or smarter than him. In 2017 he became a pharmacist in the U.S.
"I had a dream to become a pharmacist here," he said. "It's a great honor to be American and part of this country."