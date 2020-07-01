Is that a tornado? Harmless funnel forms in skies near Sidney

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An ominous cloud formed Tuesday in the skies just south Sidney.

The National Weather Service received photos of a funnel forming out of the grey clouds that covered the horizon. This cold-air funnel stayed high above the ground, ultimately harmless.

“Cold air funnels kind of work like a dust devil, but in reverse…and oddly enough, they look very much like a tornado,” said Grant Hicks, one of the meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Glasgow.

In comparing them to a dust devil, with warm air rising up, Hicks said a cold air funnel forms out of cold air making its way to the ground. He said although they are rare outside of colder climates, cold air funnels do occasionally appear when a stretch of cold air makes its way out of showers or thunderstorms. Even more rarely do they actually touch the ground.

“Even if they do touch down, their force is only 20-30 mph, or whatever the current wind speeds may be,” he said.

According to the NWS website, because they are so weak, cold air funnels typically do not appear on a radar and require the help of eyewitness reports to track. Despite their rarity, some cold air funnels have touched down to produce winds of up to 85 mph.